'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Tom Wopat Allegedly Told 16-Year-Old He's Accused of Touching: 'I'm a Creepy Old Man'

Tom Wopat, the actor best known for portraying Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, faces new charges in Massachusetts, where authorities allege he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old actress, according to multiple reports.

The 66-year-old actor — who had been previously accused of groping an adult female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in — allegedly told the teenager he is “a creepy old man” and made a comment about her anatomy.

The Boston Globe, citing court documents, reports that Wopat allegedly told the teen she has a “nice butt” before noting, “You’re really talented and really cute.”

Wopat had been hired to star in a production of 42nd Street in the town of Waltham, but had to bow out after pleading not guilty to earlier allegations that he groped an adult female cast member. Authorities allege he put his hands down the pants of a woman connected with the show.

Dukes of Hazzard Star Allegedly Told 16-Year-Old He's Accused of Touching, 'I'm a Creepy Old Man' More

At the time, he issued a statement saying he “firmly denies any wrongdoing.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

He was arraigned hours before the play’s opening night. Soon after, he said through a rep he’ll be taking time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse.

The paper reports police interviewed the teen victim two weeks after Wopat was initially arrested and arraigned on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges.

USA Today reports Wopat allegedly poked the teen girl in her stomach with his finger and hit her buttocks with his script in late July.

Wopat has been charged with indecent assault and battery and accosting and annoying a person. He has not entered a plea to the new charges. He’ll be arraigned on these charges on Oct. 23.

MassLive.com also reports that Wopat was allegedly recorded on video hovering outside the female dressing room at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Wopat’s agent declined to comment about the charges to PEOPLE following his initial arrest.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the actor’s attorney for comment.