‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Actor Makes Death Threat Against Joe Biden

John Schneider, the actor who played Bo Duke on the popular show, 'Dukes of Hazzard,' has made a death threat against President Joe Biden.

"Trump poses many threats to our country. The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world," the President of the United States wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," he added.

Earlier this week, the Colorado state Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump has been banned due to his alleged involvement and support of an “insurrection.”

John Schneider Says Joe Biden Should Be 'Publicly Hung'

John Schneider responded to that post, threatening Joe Biden. "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung," he began. "Your son too. Your response is...?"

He then signed it "John Schneider."

Schneider was referring to Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who has found himself involved in legal drama over the past few months.

Threats made to the President of the United States are considered a federal felony under code 18, section 871, and includes anyone who "knowingly and willfully... threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict great bodily harm upon the President of the United States".

Anyone convicted under the law could be fined or imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

Vulture's 'West Coast TV' editor, Joe Adalian, responded to the 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor's threats, stating, "John Schneider took off more than one mask tonight. Fox gave this guy a platform tonight. I'm truly sorry for the loss of his wife, but that doesn't excuse calling for the public execution of POTUS."

Another social media user, however, backed the actor, writing, "John is a true man & patriot. The U.S. Constitution must be protected & our liberties upheld. This country is falling fast due to the vast corruption plaguing us thru self-seeking (bipartisan) politicians & powerful corporations. Our founding fathers would be ashamed."

President Joe Biden Comments On Donald Trump's Ban

President Joe Biden broke his silence regarding Donald Trump's name not appearing on Colorado’s ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

“Well, I think that was certainly self-evident. You saw it all,” Biden said when speaking to reporters following the news.

He reiterated that, in his own opinion, Trump “certainly supported an insurrection,” adding that he “seems to be doubling down on just about everything.”

The majority ruling came out earlier this week, banning Trump's name to be on Colorado's ballot. “A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the majority ruling read.

It continued, “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

Following the ruling, Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, released a statement. “This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy,” the attorney said. “It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”