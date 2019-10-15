The Duggar family went elk hunting and fans are sounding off

Duggar fans aren’t thrilled with the family’s latest adventure, documented on Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth’s shared Instagram account.

The couple shared photos of an elk hunting trip the two took with several of her brothers, and the comments were harsh.

“Colorado,” the 21-year-old mom of one wrote on a post that showed photos of her camo-clad family on the trip in a beautiful mountain setting. “Y’all! I got to come with the guys this year on their Elk hunting trip! It’s freezing cold and we have already done a ton of hiking, but we’re excited cuz we’ve already spotted some elk! Can’t wait for opening morning! It is absolutely GORGEOUS here!”





“Why do you like to kill animals?I could not!” wrote one fan.

Another wrote that they love the family, but could not support hunting: “I love the Duggars, but I hate the sport of hunting... even if they eat the meat. Never will I understand how it is that people can love killing.”

Other fans showed support and shared their own experiences hunting and pointed out that hunting could be considered good for the planet.

“From one Colorado hunting woman to another, I appreciate you!” wrote a fan.”I have lived here my whole life but my husband and I began hunting together 3 years ago. Such an amazing experience and there's just something about being surrounded by the beauty of Gods creation that really relaxes you! Cannot wait to get out there for deer season in just a few weeks! Good luck!!”

“If anything hunting is better for the world. Less packaging, zero plastic waste, zero machines for processing,” wrote another fan. “As long as they’re eating what they hunt, what’s the problem. You can’t be against killing animals but not against destroying the environment.”

The Counting On star also shared, in another post, that her husband was a great source of support during the cold and snowy trip.

“This Man! He has tucked me in every night, given me his blanket so I’d be warm, took my heavy backpack when I was getting tired, encouraged me when I was struggling to finish hiking up the steep trail, he is such a gentleman and helps encourage me to achieve me goals and dreams!” wrote Joy-Anna. “I love you so much, Austin Martyn!”





The young couple, who have a son, Gideon, seem to be bouncing back from a heartbreaking miscarriage. The couple learned they lost their unborn baby when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal this past July.

Joy-Anna shared a somber note on Instagram about her unborn daughter, and thanked fans for their support following the miscarriage.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote, with a photo of she and Austin cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

