Duff Goldman Proposes to Girlfriend Johnna Colbry with Butcher's Twine: 'I Didn’t Plan This Out'

John: Manafort is facing living the rest of his life in prison, and this is just the latest knock down of any defense he might be able to mount. Mueller has been methodical and brilliant with the way he has approached Manafort, as the chargers leveled in Virginia are beyond the reach of a Presidential pardon - if prosecuted by the State AG! The clock is not officially ticking on when Manafort roles on Trump, and Mueller knows he is the most likely person to have the goods on Trump and his campaign.