Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Is Engaged to Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is engaged!

The Duck Dynasty star said “yes” to her boyfriend, Christian Huff, when he popped the question on Sunday, she announced on Instagram.

“I screamed YES,” the bride-to-be wrote alongside a video of the proposal.

“So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life,” the Dancing with the Stars alum continued.

Sadie, 21, concluded: “I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

For the outdoor milestone moment, Huff set up a chair, pillows and candles under a tree, where he got down on one knee and asked Sadie to spend forever with him.

Sadie’s mother and fellow Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson was also elated about the proposal and said that she “can’t wait” for her future son-in-law to officially join the family.

“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!!” Korie wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos from the special day, including a family photo that featured husband Willie.

Korie continued, “Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam! ❤️.”

In addition to popping the question, it was an extra special day for Huff, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

“It’s my favorite humans birthday so get ready for a lot of pics and a lot of words shared throughout the day,” Sadie captioned a smiling Instagram Story photo of the pair alongside a smiley face and a pink heart emoji.

While Huff has yet to post about the engagement to social media, he frequently shares snapshots of Sadie to Instagram, including a sweet shout-out in February.

“To my butta half 🍿 and my best friend. thank you for every moment and every memory,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself giving her a piggyback ride.

“Nothing you do goes unnoticed. there is nobody in the world like you sadie rob 🍯🐰,” he wrote.