Duane 'Dog' Chapman says he hasn't ended search for Brian Laundrie despite ankle injury

Dog the Bounty Hunter injured ankle searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida and has returned home to Colorado. (Photo: Getty Images)

An ankle injury has sidelined Duane "Dog" Chapman from tracking down Brian Laundrie, but the reality star says it's temporary.

Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, started his own hunt for Gabby Petito's fiancé in Florida last month. The former A&E star just returned home, but a spokeswoman maintains Chapman "will continue to search until Brian Laundrie is found."

"Dog and [wife] Francie Chapman need to attend to a variety of matters at home in Colorado, including Dog's ankle injury which occurred during the search," his rep tells Yahoo Entertainment. "There is still a group of investigators working with Dog who remain in Florida and are researching regional tips. Additionally, Dog's command center team led by [daughter] Lyssa Chapman and Greg Zecca continue to assist in managing the search logistics and researching leads from Hawaii and Colorado, respectively."

Not giving up 💯 It’s common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set. 🎣 https://t.co/cPYkoVEJh7 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) October 10, 2021

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie last month after Petito's body was found. Chapman's efforts to apprehend Laundrie have captured headlines for weeks — including that he's not actually licensed to capture fugitives.

If Chapman finds Laundrie, he can legally detain the man until authorities arrive. "There are also licensed people working with Dog, and also off-duty police. He's covered to apprehend multiple ways," his spokeswoman adds to Yahoo.