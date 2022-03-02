Dua Lipa Sued for Copyright Infringement by Reggae Band Who Claims She Stole 'Levitating' from Them

Dua Lipa

A Florida reggae band has filed suit against Dua Lipa, alleging that the pop star ripped off one of their songs for her smash hit "Levitating."

Lipa, 26, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday filed by members of the band Artikal Sound System, who claim that "Levitating" sounds an awful lot like their 2017 song "Live Your Life."

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court and obtained by PEOPLE, the band says that they've been performing and touring together since 2010, and that "Live Your Life" charted at No. 2 on the Billboard reggae chart in 2017.

They allege that the defendants — including Lipa, Warner Records and her co-songwriters and producer — "listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating.'"

"'Levitating' is substantially similar to 'Live Your Life,'" the complaint, which did not provide specifics as to how they believe the song was copied, says. "Given the degree of similarity, it is highly unlikely that 'Levitating' was created independently from 'Live Your Life.'"

A rep for Lipa did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did an attorney for Artikal Sound System.

Lipa released "Levitating" on her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, and later put out a remix of the song featuring rapper DaBaby.

The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but topped the Adult Contemporary, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts. It was also the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 Year-End chart.

