Dua Lipa shares recording studio photos with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa shares recording studio photos with Mick Jagger. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Is there a Dua Lipa and Rolling Stones collaboration in the works?

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the “Levitating” artist, 27, shared a series of photos on Instagram — which included pics of her and Mick Jagger, 79. Lipa captioned the photos, which also included shots of her cat and a sunset, “Sweeeet weeeek.”

Of course, it was the Rolling Stone in the photos that raised the most eyebrows. One fan commented, “MICK JAGGER???? Oh we’re getting HITS.” Another added, “Wow you are with Mick.”

Thus far, the “New Rules” singer has not shared whether or not she and Jagger are working on new music together. According to The Sun, the Rolling Stones are set to release a new album in 2023, which comes after the death of their drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

In December 2021, Jagger spoke to The Washington Post about his love of Instagram, which is where he has recently documented the Rolling Stones’ European tour .

“I’m not just doing it to do Instagram pictures,” he shared at the time. “I’m doing it to go out, because I don’t want to be stuck in a hotel room watching TV. But, I mean, it gives you a bit of a funny thing. Oh, that’ll make a good picture, that’s hilarious. I don’t publish them all. Some of them are just too weird. But you do see odd things and you meet people and you say hello.”

As for Lipa, the star is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia tour, which will end in Albania on Nov. 28. She is also the host of iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service . Recent guests include Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Olympian Mo Farah and burlesque icon Dita Von Teese.

In a March conversation with Elton John on her podcast, Lipa shared that her next album, which will be her third , is in the works.

“It’s starting to take shape,” she explained. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something.”