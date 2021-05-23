Dua Lipa responds to 'appalling' New York Times ad accusing her and Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism

Dua Lipa, pictured at the BRIT Awards earlier this month, was featured in a World Values Network ad alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa is speaking out after a controversial full-page ad in Saturday's New York Times accused her and models Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism for voicing support for Palestine amid violence in the Middle East, where a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was declared on Friday. The ad was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network, which singled out the three women as "mega-influencers [who] have vilified the Jewish State in a manner that is deeply troubling" and accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing."

The British pop star — who is dating Anwar Hadid, the models' younger brother — responded to the attack in a defiant post shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

"I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations," she wrote, adding, "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Right Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.

Lipa, whose parents are Kosovo Albanians of Muslim heritage, continued, "I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose."

She went on to accuse the World Values Network of "shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

The singer is speaking out about the group's allegations. (Screenshot: Instagram Stories)

The Hadids — whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Jordanian-American of Palestinian origin — have not yet directly responded to the ad, though eldest sister Gigi, 26, has addressed critics accusing her of anti-Semitism on social media.

"I condemn anti-Semitism," the model wrote on Instagram last week. "What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians."

Meanwhile, 24-year-old sister Bella, who has joined public protests against Israeli occupation, has been the subject of rumors that she's lost her Dior Beauty contract as a result of speaking out. Amid backlash against the luxury beauty brand, sources at Dior and its parent company, LVMH, have told Diet Prada that there are no plans to cancel the contract.

this full page ad published in the NYT today??? pic.twitter.com/NGtygtEinD — Matthew (@matthewduchesne) May 22, 2021

While the New York Times faces criticism for running the ad calling out Lipa and the Hadids, the World Values Network — which says its mission is "to disseminate universal Jewish values in politics, culture and media, making the Jewish people a light unto the nations" — isn't backing down. The group's website also features a photo of the three women, described as "an unholy trinity of anti-Semitic bile to demonize the Jewish people."

