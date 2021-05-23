Dua Lipa responds to 'appalling' New York Times ad accusing her and Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Donnelly
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dua Lipa, pictured at the BRIT Awards earlier this month, was featured in a World Values Network ad alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa, pictured at the BRIT Awards earlier this month, was featured in a World Values Network ad alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa is speaking out after a controversial full-page ad in Saturday's New York Times accused her and models Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism for voicing support for Palestine amid violence in the Middle East, where a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was declared on Friday. The ad was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network, which singled out the three women as "mega-influencers [who] have vilified the Jewish State in a manner that is deeply troubling" and accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing."

The British pop star — who is dating Anwar Hadid, the models' younger brother — responded to the attack in a defiant post shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. 

"I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations," she wrote, adding, "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Right Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.

Lipa, whose parents are Kosovo Albanians of Muslim heritage, continued, "I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose."

She went on to accuse the World Values Network of "shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

The singer is speaking out about the group&#39;s allegations. (Screenshot: Instagram Stories)
The singer is speaking out about the group's allegations. (Screenshot: Instagram Stories)

The Hadids — whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Jordanian-American of Palestinian origin — have not yet directly responded to the ad, though eldest sister Gigi, 26, has addressed critics accusing her of anti-Semitism on social media. 

"I condemn anti-Semitism," the model wrote on Instagram last week. "What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians."

Meanwhile, 24-year-old sister Bella, who has joined public protests against Israeli occupation, has been the subject of rumors that she's lost her Dior Beauty contract as a result of speaking out. Amid backlash against the luxury beauty brand, sources at Dior and its parent company, LVMH, have told Diet Prada that there are no plans to cancel the contract. 

While the New York Times faces criticism for running the ad calling out Lipa and the Hadids, the World Values Network — which says its mission is "to disseminate universal Jewish values in politics, culture and media, making the Jewish people a light unto the nations" — isn't backing down. The group's website also features a photo of the three women, described as "an unholy trinity of anti-Semitic bile to demonize the Jewish people." 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Mick Jagger’s son, 4, bears striking resemblance to his dad as a little boy in new pic

    Deveraux is the youngest of the rocker's eight children.

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd be included, according to local news reports.

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 55, hits the hot tub after sharing defiant response to 'mean' critics of her bikini photos

    The English actress and swimwear designer recently defended her social media content.

  • Republican lawmaker who refused to wear mask is stripped of voting and speaking privileges until she apologizes

    GOP legislator Annie Black from Nevada tore off her face covering in an anti-mask stunt. Only fully vaccinated lawmakers don't have to wear masks.

  • North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in Kim Jong Un's latest crackdown on 'anti-socialist behavior'

    Nose piercings and skinny jeans are also forbidden, according to reports. Kim Jong Un's regime is afraid of an encroaching capitalistic lifestyle.

  • Demi Lovato says complimenting a person's weight loss can be 'harmful': 'I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body'

    The pop star shared how their experience with eating disorders makes comments about their body unwelcome.

  • Michigan father of 5 dies after refusing vaccine

    A Michigan family is mourning the loss of their beloved patriarch who passed from COVID-19 after refusing the vaccine. Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie, took COVID-19 preventative methods seriously by wearing masks and social distancing from others, but neither felt comfortable getting the vaccine. “It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Hollie shared with FOX 2 News.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

    Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate against an already vulnerable population, that some of the laws are unworkable and that they could damage the state’s reputation. Colin Goodbred, a 22-year-old transgender student raised in the Nashville suburbs who attends college in New Hampshire, says the bevy of new laws could keep him from ever calling Tennessee home again.

  • Monica Lewinsky posts 'epic' response to tweet asking, 'What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?'

    The anti-bullying activist and public figure answered with a perfect emoji.

  • Rumer Willis defends sexy photo shoot: 'This picture made me feel really beautiful'

    The singer and actress had the chillest response when Instagram critics lashed out.

  • ‘Pearl Harbor’ at 20: Kate Beckinsale says she didn’t make sense to Michael Bay ‘because I wasn’t blond and my boobs weren’t bigger than my head’

    Kate Beckinsale offered some interesting quotes on "Pearl Harbor" director Michael Bay during a 2016 Role Recall interview with Yahoo.

  • Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

    Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. The government's Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images. The photos' pedestrian captions belie the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists had called on Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • Kevin Spacey set to return to screens after sex abuse allegations

    When Kevin Spacey was accused of a series of sordid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, few would have imagined the Hollywood star would be seen on screen again. But, just three years on, there are plans for him to star in a film with Vanessa Redgrave directed by her husband, Franco Nero, one of Italy’s most respected film talents. Spacey – whose career collapsed when he was accused by more than a dozen men of inappropriate behaviour and abuse spanning several years – is being lined up by Nero for a central role in his film L’uomo che disegnò Dio (The Man who drew God). The plot has echoes of Spacey’s own fall from grace, with the actor slated to play a detective investigating claims of paedophilia levelled against a blind artist.

  • Redistricting delays add to Democrats' worries about keeping U.S. House

    For the last two elections, Democrats regarded Brian Fitzpatrick as one of the U.S. Congress's most vulnerable Republicans, but both times they failed to unseat him, even when his suburban Philadelphia district voted for Democratic President Joe Biden. He is again on their target list for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections - which will determine whether Biden's Democrats keep control of Congress - but Democratic officials say finding a suitable candidate could be a challenge because the borders of the district are in flux and could be for months. "That's a significant concern," said John Cordisco, chairman of the Democratic Party in Bucks County, which lies within the district.

  • Lori Loughlin & Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are Finding It Hard to Let Go of Their Privilege Post-College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to find a way to move forward now that they’ve both completed their prison sentences after their roles in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star has paid her $150,000 fine and finished up her community service work while the fashion designer paid his $250,000 […]

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Trucks of fresh water used to feed Taiwan's semiconductors as crops left to die in punishing drought

    The world’s largest microchip maker is buying tanker trucks full of water to keep its plant going as farmers struggle to make ends meet during the worst drought in the history of Taiwan. The Taiwanese government this week said it would tighten water rationing from June 1 in the semiconductor making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung if there is no significant rainfall by then. This would require companies to cut water consumption by 17 per cent. Chip manufacturing requires a significant amount of water, and the shortfall in Taiwan, the rainswept island that hasn't seen a typhoon in the last last year, has sounded alarm bells across the world. The global economy is suffering from a major shortage of semiconductors that are key to almost all consumer appliances and vehicles. A cut in supply from factories shut by Covid first hit the market last year, but a surge in spending on electrical items during lockdown has savaged the industry. The automotive sector is by far the hardest hit, with Ford, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover shutting down factories and laying off workers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, told the Telegraph it had a contingency plan for the punishing drought compounding global supply issues further. “We have initiated some measures including cutting back water usage and ordering water by tanker trucks for some of our facilities. So far there’s no impact on production and we are closely monitoring the water supply situation,” said a spokesperson.