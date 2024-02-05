Dua Lipa Debuts ‘Training Season’ in Rocking Medley to Open the Grammys

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: Kevin Winter/The Recording Academy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa performed an electric mashup of “Dance the Night,” Houdini,” and the unreleased “Training Season” to open the 66th annual Grammys. “Training Season” is the most recent single off of her highly anticipated third album, following “Houdini.”

Lipa started the night off on a brilliantly high note with the single’s debut, asking “Are you someone that I can give my heart to?” while dancing in, around, and on top of an industrial cage surrounded by the romantic contenders she’s swearing off as training season ends. Dressed in a black leather bodysuit studded with silver straps, Lipa galavanted around the stage, every step a power move. It’s clear she is indeed giving everything.

Lipa’s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance the Night” is up for two awards at this year’s ceremony, including Song of the Year. While Billie Eilish’s ““What Was I Made For?” beat out its fellow Barbie track for Best Song Written for Visual Media award, Lipa still has a chance to snag the coveted big four award. Earlier this year, the star, who made a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster as Mermaid Barbie, got her first Golden Globe nomination for the song as well.

Lipa’s last appearance as a performer at the Grammy Awards was in 2021 when she performed a medley of singles from Future Nostalgia. She took home Best Pop Vocal Album. Back in 2019, she made her Grammys debut alongside St. Vincent, where they performed a mashup of St. Vincent’s “Masseduction” and Lipa’s “One Kiss.” Lipa won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording that evening.

Currently, Lipa is rolling out her third album. She dropped the single “Houdini” in November and has teased its follow-up “Training Season.”

“This record feels a bit more raw,” she told Rolling Stone about what to expect with this new album. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.”

