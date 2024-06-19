Drum circle celebrates Juneteenth at Kurt Vonnegut museum

A dance beat filled the second floor of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library as, one-by-one, people of all ages joined the drum circle.

The performance was led by 16-year-old Shalon Robinson, a student at Pike High School. As he beat out an energetic rhythm, he encouraged young children on the edge of the crowd to grab a drum and follow along.

The drum circle, hula-hooping, rope-jumping and a panel discussion on building Black trust in the health care system were part of the museum’s Juneteenth celebration. The holiday celebrates the day troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free the people enslaved there two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Decorating the outer wall of the bar was a brand-new exhibit describing life on Indiana Avenue, which is the Kurt Vonnegut museum's home and was once the thriving center of Indianapolis’ Black community.

Celebrating Juneteenth

Shamaria Thomas, a 21-year-old student at IU Bloomington, was sitting in the bar listening to the drumbeat. She and her family have been using Juneteenth as an opportunity to have a family reunion for almost her entire life.

“My great-grandmother was a slave so we kind of celebrate her life,” Thomas said. “All her children get together at her family’s house and remember what she went through. It’s a day of remembrance, of freedom, a day of celebrating liberation. It’s an all-around exciting and joyful day.”

Thomas said her fondest memories of Juneteenth are teaching her younger cousins about the holiday as well as the music, dancing and home-cooked soul food.

On the other hand, Janeva Shaw-Mims, a volunteer at the event, said she didn’t learn what Juneteenth was until college. By teaching her kids about the holiday, she said, she’s giving them the opportunity to have pride.

“Juneteenth is about celebrating freedom of Black people, what we’ve overcome and what we’ve contributed to America,” Shaw-Mims said.

The drum circle finished its last round of call-and-response drumming. The children who’d participated moved on to jumping rope and hula hooping, while some of the adults sat down to listen to the health panel.

Robinson was smiling after his performance. He said his mentor Damon Donaldson introduced him to the drum world. Whenever someone needed a drumline, they were there playing.

Robinson said music was a big thing for enslaved people.

“They used to have talking songs, beat songs. That’s the way they communicated,” Robinson said. “This means so much to me.”

Robinson’s mother, Dr. Michelle Robinson, said she’s glad she was able to take a day off to celebrate Juneteenth.

“It’s not a day off from the legacies,” Robinson said. “We want to be able to celebrate our history, and that is being recognized on a bigger scale,” she said.

Life on the Avenue

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library's historic building was a jazz venue in the early 1900s, when Indiana Avenue was a hub of Black culture. Now, it’s one of just a few original buildings left on the street, along with the Madame Walker Legacy Center. Descriptions in the new exhibit said Indiana Avenue was once the “main artery of the fast-growing Black community.”

Although the street is less lively now, the exhibit said it once had many commodities Black people needed, including local newspaper The Recorder, a Black hospital and a world-renowned music high school.

The exhibit has a collection of historic photographs and letters from people who lived there, which are laid out to resemble a walking tour.

Harmed by the medical system

The panel, Black Empowerment: Building Trust in the Healthcare System, was chilling compared to the lively scene of jump-roping outside. Eunice Trotter, director of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, said African Americans were on their own after Juneteenth.

“When they sought medical help, there was no one to help them,” Trotter said. “Often, when the medical community did provide attention, it was not in their best interest.”

Trotter, who was wearing a black compression sleeve during the panel, said while she was receiving chemo, she tried to get a nurse’s help because her IV wasn’t inside her vein.

“She said, ‘Yes, it is,’ and I looked at my arm and it started getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Trotter said. “The chemo was going under my skin.”

Other panelists shared similar stories that had led them to distrust the medical system. They said they’d been treated differently by doctors because of their race, citing examples of Black people being denied medication for debilitating pain or fatally denied care.

Trotter said her mother visited Methodist Hospital three times with worsening stomach pain and was repeatedly turned away by doctors claiming she had indigestion. She was not scanned or tested, and died that week of an aortic aneurysm.

“So, when we talk about why there is a mistrust of the health care system, we have these kinds of examples to look at,” Trotter said.

