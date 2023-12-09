Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso will clash on the December 11 episode of WWE RAW.

As announced on the December 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre and Uso will battle it out in a singles match on Monday. The two stars have been feuding for a number of weeks, and they were on opposite sides of the Men’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. McIntyre attacked Uso and slammed him through the broadcast table after his match against Seth Rollins on the December 4 episode of WWE RAW.

Updated Card For 12/11 WWE RAW

The updated card for the December 11 episode of WWE RAW is as follows:

CM Punk appears

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

WrestleZone will have coverage of the show as it air on Monday.

Catch up on our coverage of the December 8 episode of WWE SmackDown here.

The post Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso Set For 12/11 WWE RAW appeared first on Wrestlezone.