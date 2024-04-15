Drew Carey Explains At Writers Guild Awards Why He Covered Meals For Striking Scribes: “Everybody In This Room Makes Some Actor A Million”

Drew Carey was able to collect his well-deserved attaboys Sunday at the Writers Guild Awards, where he told the crowd that he covered the bills at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers for striking scribes last summer because “it’s the right thing to do.”

With a plate full of food in hand, the host of The Price is Right took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium to explain why he insisted on paying for so many meals — though he did acknowledge a brief period of shock and awe when the bills started arriving.

“I didn’t know it was going to cost me so much money,” Carey told the crowd. “The last [strike] it was like, I think the total bill was like $67,000. I thought it was going to be about the same thing. But then some of you decided ‘oh yeah I’m going to a get a shake and some dessert.”

At one point, Carey, said his account called him and asked if “there is any way we can dial this back?’” His publicist shared similar concerns. But Carey said “nope, I already said I would. It’s the right thing to do.”

“I really appreciate all the thanks and stuff,” added Carey. “I don’t think I should get that much credit for doing the right thing … you writers, The Drew Carey show writers, made me a fucking million. Everybody in this room makes some actor a million, and you deserve all the money you get, all the credit you get. Thank you so much for everything you do. God bless all of you.”

Drew Carey being thanked for the free food during speech #WGAAwards pic.twitter.com/nA4ZJeudSt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 15, 2024

During the strike, Carey stayed mum about his generosity so no one knew exactly how much he was forking over for burgers and fries. One estimate was he paid for more than $500,000 worth of meals at Bob’s Big Boy alone; another published report said the tab at Swingers was averaging $10,000 per week.

