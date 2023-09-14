Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested again, this time in pursuit of Emma Watson

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker has turned his attention to another actress.

Chad Michael Busto, who has already been arrested in connection with stalking Barrymore, is in hot water again. On Friday, he was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after alledgedly storming into a dressing room at a New York Fashion Week show and demanding to meet with Emma Watson.

According to the police report attained by EW, Busto "entered the location interrupting a private event and when asked to leave the individual became irate and refused to leave."

Reportedly, Busto bellowed at models and makeup artists working at the Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room to allow him to see Watson. "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson," he allegedly said repeatedly.

Emma Watson, Drew Barrymore

Arturo Holmes/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Emma Watson; Drew Barrymore

The status of Watson's presence at the show or in the dressing room remains unknown. Busto was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing.

This is on top of his outstanding record for his interactions with Barrymore.

On Aug. 23, Busto was briefly detained for questioning Wednesday after Southampton Town Police patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person on a bicycle who was reportedly going door to door asking for directions to Barrymore's home.

Following his release, the officers who detained Busto notified the detective division and a follow-up investigation was conducted, according to a news release issued by the department. This led the department to substantiate a charge for stalking. Busto was then apprehended and charged with stalking in the fourth degree, a class B misdemeanor.

This charge also came after Busto's alleged altercation with Barrymore at a 92nd Street Y event where Barrymore was in conversation with Reneé Rapp. Based on video evidence, Busto appeared to rush the stage and shout at Barrymore for her attention. The actresses were escorted offstage while security intervened.

A warrant for Busto was already outstanding before Friday's events. A judge issued a bench warrant after Busto failed to appear to be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, as a result of the charges related to Barrymore.

