Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested and charged in New York

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker, a man identified as Chad Michael Busto of Washington, D.C., was arrested Thursday in New York after being detained in the actress and daytime TV host's Southampton neighborhood.

Busto, 43, was briefly detained for questioning Wednesday after Southampton Town Police patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person on a bicycle telling area residents that he was searching for Barrymore's home. After Busto was released and appeared to have left the area, officers notified the detective division and a follow-up investigation was conducted, according to a news release issued by the department.

The investigation substantiated a charge for stalking, authorities said, and Busto was apprehended and charged with stalking in the fourth degree, a class B misdemeanor. Busto was held overnight and was set to appear for an arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court on Friday.

Drew Barrymore

Presley Ann/Getty Images Drew Barrymore

News of Busto's arrest comes days after he allegedly approached the stage at an event hosted by Barrymore at the 92nd Street Y, where Barrymore host was in conversation with actress and singer Reneé Rapp. According to video footage posted on social media, Barrymore was mid-conversation when the man now identified as Busto yelled her name from the audience and moved toward the stage. "You know who I am," he said. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

In response, Rapp quickly stood up and put her arm around a visibly stunned Barrymore to escort her off the stage as security intervened. The pair later returned to continue their conversation, with Barrymore quipping of Rapp, "Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner."

A representative for Barrymore didn't respond to EW's request for comment.

