Drew Barrymore weighs in on Lucy Liu’s blowout with Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set

Drew Barrymore is weighing in on Lucy Liu and Bill Murray's infamous blowup on the set of their 2000 movie Charlie's Angels. On her eponymous talk show Tuesday, Barrymore shared recollections about making the film, which she also produced, and the bond she shares with co-stars Liu and Cameron Diaz, who remain close friends. It led to her revealing how she reached out to Liu in July after Liu confirmed the blowup in a Los Angeles Times interview.