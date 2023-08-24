Drew Barrymore’s stalker Chad Michael Busto was temporarily detained after appearing in the vicinity of Barrymore’s Long Island estate in New York.

According to Southampton Town Police Lieut. Todd Spencer, law enforcement officers got a tip that Busto was on the property, but they “found him in the neighborhood.” Spencer confirmed that Busto was temporarily detained and has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

The man was caught going door-to-door in the wealthy neighborhood in east Long Island after he previously disrupted an event in which Barrymore was speaking to Reneé Rapp about the release of Rapp’s album “Snow Angel” at the 92nd St. Y in New York City.

The New York Post first reported the news of law enforcement apprehending Busto on Wednesday.

Busto interrupted Barrymore’s discussion with Rapp Monday night, bringing the “Sex Lives of College Girls” actress and “Snow Angel” singer to escort Barrymore offstage once the pair realized it was Busto.

He can be heard yelling “Drew Barrymore!” in a video taken by an attendee of the event. Barrymore, noticeably disrupted, responded “Yes, hi!”

Rapp quickly reverted from her more-relaxed posture on the chair opposite Barrymore to get up and escort her off the stage as security guards flanked Busto once both women saw who was approaching the stage.

​​Rapp quickly reverted from her more-relaxed posture on the chair opposite Barrymore to get up and escort her off the stage as security guards flanked Busto.

“You know who I am, I need to see you at some point,” the man said in addition to interrupting the discussion.

Social media users recognized Busto’s name and his long history of stalking Barrymore and Amber Heard. Neither Rapp nor Barrymore have said anything about the incident.

Rapp’s debut LP came out Friday.

The post Drew Barrymore Stalker Chad Michael Busto Detained at Actress’ Southhampton Property appeared first on TheWrap.