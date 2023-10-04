‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Gets New Season 4 Premiere Date Post-Strike

The Drew Barrymore Show has set a new Season 4 premiere date post-strike. It will return on October 16. Barrymore announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.

The new date comes after Barrymore initially announced the show would return September 18, then she reversed that decision and decided to delay the return until the WGA strike ended.

Barrymore received strong backlash when she decided to return before the strike had ended. She initially defended the move, saying the decision “is bigger than me.” But the controversy continued to grow, with the E.T. star drawing intense criticism from the WGA and her fellow actors.

She issued a tearful apology video which she later took down after even more criticism.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore said in her apology video last month on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton will Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo in the upcoming season.

The Drew Barrymore Show delivered record growth in the 2022-23 season, with more than 6.9 billion minutes viewed across platforms, including linear television, Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming, and social video. That makes it the fastest growing talk show on TV, according to CBS, with a 65% increase in total viewers year-over-year. It was also the only talk show to grow from the first to second half of the 2022-23 TV season across key demos, including +17% among adults 25-54.

Season 3 guests included Brooke Shields, P!nk, Jason Ritter, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, Hilary Swank, Ben Affleck, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Allison Williams, James Corden and Martha Stewart.

The Drew Barrymore Show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

