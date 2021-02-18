Drew Barrymore Says She Won't Get Plastic Surgery: "We're Going to Age . . . and It's OK"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Actress Drew Barrymore attends The DAILY FRONT ROW

There are celebrities who like to keep their cards close to their chest and never reveal too much, and then there are celebrities like Drew Barrymore. She is and always has been an open book. During a recent episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up to Ross Mathews about cosmetic surgery and the reason she's never had any work done.

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," said Barrymore. She added: "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person, Ross. And I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."

Barrymore explained that she avoided the pressure of showbiz to go under the knife by seeing it as an act of rebellion. "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people.' I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me."

Barrymore's stance on plastic surgery doesn't come from a place of judgment, but she wishes people would allow themselves to age naturally and "let go" a little. "We're going to age, things are going to go south, and it's OK," she said. "It's a part of life."