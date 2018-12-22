Drew Barrymore Reflects on Her Divorce From Ex Will Kopelman: 'It's Not Always Easy'

The actress also touched on co-parenting with the father of her two kids.

Drew Barrymore's marriage to Will Kopelman may not have worked out, but she did end up getting her happy ending.

Continuing her #TheWayItLooksToUs series, the 43-year-old actress reflected on her divorce and how life doesn't always turn out how you expected.

"Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all," Barrymore wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted."

"But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again," she continued. "After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"

Barrymore and Kopelman separated in 2016 after three years of marriage. They share two daughters, Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4. When announcing their split, the pair released a joint statement, expressing how "divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on."

"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority," they expressed.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, however, later got candid about her divorce, explaining that she felt like a "failure."

"When you break up with somebody, you're like, 'Yeah, that didn't work,' [but] when you get divorced you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure,'" Barrymore told Chelsea Handler in 2016. "It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately."

"It's a tough time. It's a hard thing to go through. It's like your being put on a cheese grater and every second, going, 'Ah! This wasn't the plan!'" the actress explained.

These days, Barrymore is focused on her daughters, and doesn't mind dating here and there. ET spoke with the actress earlier this year, where she opened up about her love life and not using dating apps to find a man.

"I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though," Barrymore told ET in July, adding that she's always wanted to experience a blind date.

"I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date eluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me," Barrymore explained. "But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work."

