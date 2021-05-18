Drew Barrymore looks back on working with Woody Allen: I was 'basically gaslit'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Towers
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to those in the industry who have had their eyes opened up to the behavior of Woody Allen. During an interview with Dylan Farrow on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host invited Farrow onto the couch and admitted she regretted working with the once acclaimed director. 

"I would like to explain myself because this is not about me but I wanted to have this type of candor," Barrymore explained. "I worked with Woody Allen, I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen. And then I had children. And it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told and I see what's happening in the industry now. And that is because of you making that brave choice."

Farrow appeared on Barrymore's show to talk about her YA novel, Hush, and her experience participating in HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow released last year. The four-part documentary, directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, detailed the alleged sexual incidents between Farrow and her adopted father through never-before-seen home video footage that included a 7-year-old Farrow recounting a description of her alleged sexual abuse. It also explored the public and personal fallout of the 1993 lawsuit where Mia Farrow gained custody of her children.

Farrow replied emotionally to Barrymore's statement, saying, "It's so meaningful because it's easy for me to say of course you shouldn't work with him, he's a jerk, he's a monster. But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that."

Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Dylan Farrow     

Allen has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual abuse since Farrow first came forward with her story in a Los Angeles Times op-ed in 2017. The filmmakers approached every member of the Allen family to share their story in the documentary, but Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn declined to be involved.

Related Content:

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore Tells Dylan Farrow That She Regrets Working With Woody Allen

    Actress said she was "basically gaslit" about the abuse allegations against Allen around the time she filmed Everyone Says I Love You

  • Drew Barrymore to Dylan Farrow: I was 'basically gaslit' about Woody Allen

    Add Drew Barrymore's name to the long list of stars who regret working with Woody Allen. When Barrymore sat down on her daytime talk show with Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who has accused him of sexual abuse, she said she wanted to "explain myself" and expressed regret that she starred in the director's 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You. "There was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," Barrymore told Farrow. "And then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told." Farrow recently discussed her allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven in the four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations. In recent years following the #MeToo movement, numerous actors have said they regret their decision to work with the director despite the abuse allegations against him, including Kate Winslet and Timothée Chalamet. Barrymore on her show thanked Farrow for coming forward with her story, telling her, "I see what's happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice," while Farrow became emotional as she thanked Barrymore for her "generous" comments. "It's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him, he's a jerk, he's a monster,'" Farrow said. "But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that." Watch the conversation below. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

  • ABC’s 2021-2022 Fall TV Schedule Features New Series ‘Queens,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot

    ABC unveiled its fall TV offerings for the 2021-2022 season ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation Tuesday, with a schedule that includes several heavy-hitter mainstays as well as a few high-profile newcomers. Unscripted staples “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” anchor Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively, with new drama “Queens” following the dating reality show […]

  • National Geographic Renews ‘Life Below Zero’, ‘Wicked Tuna’ Franchises; Sets ‘Explorer’ & 10th Annual ‘Sharkfest’ Specials – Upfront

    National Geographic will bring back a number of franchise titles for the 2021-2022 season. During its upfront presentation on Tuesday, National Geographic revealed that has handed renewals to its Life Below Zero and Wicked Tuna franchises. Also set to return for new seasons are adventure shows Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and […]

  • Jeopardy! TOC Player Apologizes for 'Loud,' 'Gonna Go for the Kill' Behavior

    Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finalist Ryan Bilger is sorry if he “ruined” your viewing experience by being a bit too “loud” and “excited” — and deciding to “go for the kill” — during Monday night’s episode. En route to winning $32,405 and advancing to the semifinals, Bilger of Macungie, Pa. at one point beat his […]

  • ‘Dear Evan Hansen’: Watch the First Trailer for the Ben Platt Musical Movie

    Universal has released the first trailer for the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie, premiering in theaters on Sept. 24. Ben Platt returns in his Tony-winning titular role in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical hit created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Dear Evan Hansen” follows Evan Hansen, an anxious and isolated high school student […]

  • Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

    This is Us star Justin Hartley got married for the third time! The recently-divorced actor is now husband to Jane the Virgin's Sofia Pernas, a source revealed to E! News.

  • Watch the Powerful First Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Series

    In the first trailer for The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and more stars reflect on their own struggle with mental health. Meghan Markle also makes a cameo.

  • 'We are the Shrek band': Smash Mouth's Paul DeLisle embraces 'All Star' legacy 20 years later

    20 years after "Shrek" hit theaters, Smash Mouth's Paul DeLisle sets the record straight on the band's feelings about its "All Star" green legacy.

  • 3 Clever Ways to Add Hidden Storage Under Your Deck

    Boost outdoor organization by building hidden storage into your deck. These simple deck storage upgrades can help you house gardening tools, patio furniture, and more.

  • John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’

    John Boyega will return as Moses in the sequel to the 2011 sci-fi cult hit “Attack the Block,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Joe Cornish will also return to write and direct the film. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. “It’s been a decade since ‘Attack The Block’ was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London,” Boyega said in a statement. “Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.” “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of ‘Attack The Block’ on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” Cornish added. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.” “Attack the Block 2” will be produced by Cornish and Nira Park through Complete Fiction Pictures, the production company recently formed by Park, Cornish and filmmaker Edgar Wright. Boyega will produce through UpperRoom Productions. The 2011 film featured an ensemble of relatively new and then-unknown actors, including Boyega, who went on to star in blockbusters like “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and a trilogy of “Star Wars” movies. He most recently earned a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Steve McQueen’s anthology film series “Small Axe” for BBC/Amazon Prime. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’ At TheWrap

  • J.J. Abrams confirms he won't direct new Black-led 'Superman' reboot

    J.J. Abrams told us exactly one thing about the new Superman movie he's producing.

  • Fox 2021 Fall Schedule Leans on ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Resident,’ ‘Masked Singer’ to Launch New Series

    Fox unveiled its 2021 fall schedule as part of its upfront presentation, with the network announcing renewals for a number of its shows. Both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were renewed, as was the medical drama “The Resident.” “9-1-1” will lead off Fox Monday’s this fall, while “Lone Star” is being held for midseason. “The […]

  • Buzzy Cohen impresses viewers as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Could he get the job?

    Cohen was dubbed Mr. Personality by Alex Trebek when he was a contestant on the show.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Gave Bill Gates Advice on How to End ‘Toxic’ Marriage, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyBachelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the money manager’s mansion, according to two people familiar with the situation.Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times starting in 2011 and continuing through to 2014 mostly at the financier’s Manhattan home—a substantially higher number than has been previously reported. Their conversations took place years before Bill and Melinda Gates announced this month that they were splitting up.Gates, in turn, encouraged Epstein to rehabilitate his image in the media following his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting a minor for prostitution, and discussed Epstein becoming involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.The people familiar with the matter said Gates found freedom in Epstein’s lair, where he met a rotating cast of bold-faced names and discussed worldly issues in between rounds of jokes and gossip—a “men’s club” atmosphere that irritated Melinda.“[It’s] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey’s was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda,” one of the people who was at several of the meetings said, adding that Epstein and Gates “were very close.”A representative for Bill Gates told The Daily Beast: “Your characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated. Similarly, any claim that Gates spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false.” The spokesperson disputed the number of times Epstein and Gates met and said the two men never discussed Epstein getting involved with the foundation.“Bill never received or solicited personal advice of any kind from Epstein— on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or his marriage to Epstein.” A representative for Melinda did not respond to a request for comment for this report.As The Daily Beast exclusively reported, Melinda Gates was furious over Bill’s relationship with Epstein, and was put off by the creepy financier upon meeting him in September 2013, after the couple accepted an award at a New York City hotel. Melinda’s anger, people familiar with the matter said, eventually led to the demise of Bill and Epstein’s friendship.The Wall Street Journal recently reported Melinda Gates consulted divorce lawyers in October 2019, around the time it was publicly revealed that Bill met with Epstein—who had died by suicide in jail months earlier—multiple times in the past.Melinda Gates Warned Bill About Jeffrey EpsteinOn May 3, the high-powered couple announced they were ending their 27-year marriage in a statement that read, in part: “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life.” In her petition for divorce Melinda said her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and indicated the couple had settled on a plan to divide their vast assets outside the courtroom.Last week, the New York Post reported that Gates told his golfing buddies he was in a “loveless” marriage which “had been over for some time,” while People described Epstein as a “sore spot” in the couple’s relationship.But Epstein wasn’t the couple’s only point of contention. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Gates allegedly made advances on women who worked at Microsoft and his foundation while he was married to Melinda. The Journal followed up with its own report, revealing that Gates resigned from Microsoft’s board in 2020 amid an internal investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a company engineer, who came forward in late 2019. (“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a Gates spokeswoman told the Journal, adding that his departure from the board wasn’t related to the relationship.)People close to Bill Gates told The Daily Beast that the deterioration of their relationship could be seen in Bill and Melinda’s body language. The couple used to interact with “more laughter and ease,” said one friend of Bill, who added that eventually, “being around them was like arriving at a summit.”“It wasn’t like arriving at a dinner with a couple or something; it was more like two heads of state,” the friend added. “So that’s why Epstein could have been a factor [in their split], but was it the factor? That I fundamentally don’t believe.”The friend said the couple’s strictly regimented existence as billionaire philanthropists supplanted the more normal life and levity they enjoyed in younger years. “Bill is far less comfortable being out in the world,” the person said. “For Bill, it was just so rare he was allowed to do normal things, which I think he really craved.”To Bill, such “normal” things included meeting new people over dinner at Epstein’s home—a break from the tech mogul’s tightly choreographed schedule of events where he’d be seated at the head table with the most prominent guests.“Bill was embarrassed by the attention an entourage would have brought,” the person said. “His entourage was security, and he never looked comfortable with it. With Melinda, it was very imperious, ‘The Queen has arrived’ kind of thing.”Here’s What the Feds Found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan MansionGates may have visited Epstein, the person said, because Gates “enjoys talking and ideas and basically arguing with people, and he can be a really brutal person to argue with.”“He likes nothing better than to get together and debate or lecture people, or tell everyone what he’s doing with the polio vaccine. He has an ability, unlike any other person I’ve ever met, to lecture to a table of people without stopping for an hour.“Anyone that gave him a stage for a performance and said, ‘Bill, come talk to us about what you’re passionate about,’ that would be something he would enjoy.”Still, the person was surprised about the couple’s divorce announcement earlier this month: “I thought they would have made each other miserable for the rest of their lives.”Meanwhile, a former Gates Foundation employee told The Daily Beast that Gates wanted to get in the good graces of some of Epstein’s professional connections. “My understanding was he wasn’t hanging out with Epstein to get women,” the employee said.“Bill’s not amenable to anyone telling him what he should or shouldn’t do,” the person added. “If anyone were to say, ‘I don’t think you should hang out with [Epstein],’ it would have been Melinda.”The ex-employee said Bill and Melinda appeared to be distant and leading separate lives even more than a decade ago. “This has been going on a long time,” the source said, adding that Melinda was “bitter” and “wasn’t that into him.”“Their body language when they would be together, it was like a Melania and Donald thing: ‘Don’t hold my hand, get on the other side of the table,’” the person said, referring to reports of the former First Lady apparently yanking her hand from then-President Trump during public appearances over the years.Melinda Gates Called Divorce Lawyers in 2019 After Epstein Report: WSJAccording to the ex-employee, Melinda seemed to have a chip on her shoulder because “no one really did see her as an equal to Bill” and her work didn’t get as much media attention. “It really irritated her that people were more into Bill,” they said.Another former employee told The Daily Beast that Epstein was a topic of conversation among staff even in 2017—three years after the men’s friendship reportedly fizzled—because of concerns that Gates' previous ties to Epstein could harm his reputation.“When you work at the foundation, your whole job in life is to protect and preserve and build up the reputation of Bill and Melinda Gates,” the person said. “I think that’s why it still came up.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child - See the Adorable Snap of Her Baby Girl

    Naomi Campbell is a mom! On Tuesday, the 50-year-old supermodel announced that she quietly welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

  • 26 Ways To Get Kids Involved In Making Breakfast

  • Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

    The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

  • Step Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Sustainable L.A. Farmhouse

    The superstar couple tapped Howard Backen and Vicky Charles to craft a soulful home at one with the land

  • Paris Hilton Pops in a Neon Yellow Minidress & ‘Tequila’ Slingbacks for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

    The media personality glowed on the red carpet.