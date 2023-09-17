Drew Barrymore Halts Daytime Talk Show Return Until Strike Ends

Drew Barrymore isn’t bringing back her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” until the strike ends, after all.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Barrymore faced swift criticism after announcing her syndicated show would return on Sept. 18 amid the ongoing Hollywood labor strikes. Though she would not have been violating SAG-AFTRA rules (The Network Code agreement allows daytime hosts to perform hosting duties), her show employs WGA writers, so new episodes would have required the hiring of non-WGA writers or no one to write the show.

At the time, the WGA condemned Barrymore’s decision in a statement, saying, “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “The Talk” have also set plans to come back while the writers and actors remain on the picket lines. Other morning talk shows that have returned this season include “Live! With Kelly and Mark” and “Tamron Hall Show,” neither of which have writers and are not covered by the WGA.

