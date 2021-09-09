Drew Barrymore had a 'full-circle' moment with Steven Spielberg 'directing' her daughter

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore discussed a recent dinner she and her children had with Steven Speilberg, the man who directed one of Barrymore’s very first films, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She described Spielberg as a father figure to her who has been in her life since she was a child, and who even held both of her kids after they were born.

Since Barrymore’s youngest daughter, Frankie, is almost exactly the same age as Barrymore was when she filmed that movie, Spielberg decided to have a little fun with her.

“He said, ‘Frankie, I want you to say this line: Alligators in the sewers,’” Barrymore said. “And she did. And then he looked at me like, ‘Yep, she's got it.’ And it was so surreal to me, to have that circle of life moment. It was so trippy.”

Barrymore was just 6 years old when she spoke that line on the big screen, during a scene around the dinner table. And while Barrymore says that while she would totally support her kids if they wanted to act, she just doesn’t see them as actors. Which is what made this all so weird for her.

“It was a moment where I was like, ‘I can't believe Steven's directing my daughter at the same age, this is just so surreal,’” Barrymore said.

And even though her daughter can recite lines from E.T. now, Barrymore says her kids are actually more into some of her other films, and not the kid-friendly '80s classic.

“They love 50 First Dates and Ever After,” Barrymore said. “For some reason they were at the wrong ages for E.T., they weren't in. But I want to show them now to see if it was just an age thing.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

