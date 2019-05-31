Drew Barrymore and Ex Will Kopelman Reunite to Celebrate 5-Year-Old Daughter Frankie's Graduation

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are very proud parents!

The former couple recently reunited to celebrate their 5-year-old daughter Frankie‘s graduation. Kopelman, 40, posted a sweet shot from Frankie’s big day on Instagram Thursday, which shows both himself and Barrymore, 44, kissing their little girl on her cheeks.

“Graduate 🎓,” Kopelman captioned the photo.

Frankie’s graduation comes just a month after her 5th birthday.

Kopelman gave the tiny tot a special birthday shout-out on April 22, writing, “Smiles don’t come much wider.”

“A happy big 0-5 to this kiddo, my joy and my heart and everything in between (you had to know I was getting this cake),” he continued.

In the shot, Frankie can be seen flashing a wide smile while holding a massive cake with a photo of herself wearing a Statue of Liberty hat in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Barrymore also paid tribute to Frankie on her birthday by sharing a slideshow of photos from her pink-clad birthday party.

“Happy earth day birthday to my girl. 5 years old today. Thank you to all the amazing people and their teams who participated in a lovely and celebratory event!” Barrymore captioned the series of photos, which show guests enjoying arts and crafts and cake pops.

“It was so much fun and perfectly fitting + some amazing treats and @lolsurprise for the kids that came!!!!” she wrote.

Barrymore and Kopelman are also parents to daughter Olive, 6. The former couple split in August 2016, after four years of marriage.

In December 2017, Barrymore opened up about co-parenting with Kopelman in an Instagram post, writing that she “would do it all over again” if given the chance.

“Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be,” Barrymore wrote. “It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

This past Valentine’s Day, Barrymore opened up about her dating life, revealing that although she was single on the love-filled holiday, she wasn’t “sitting around bummed out.”

“I know this… I love my friends. I love my children first of course, but this day is just about love period,” she wrote.