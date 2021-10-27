Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Still 'Love' Each Other After Reuniting on Her Show

After two decades apart, exes Drew Barrymore and Tom Green still have love for each other.

Barrymore, 46, invited Green, 50, to appear as a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the former couple looked back on their marriage, which lasted from 2001 to 2002.

"We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years," Barrymore told her audience before introducing Green and welcoming him with a hug.

During his appearance on Tuesday's show, Green reminisced about his honeymoon with Barrymore, before describing their talk show reunion as "an out-of-body experience."

"It's very nice to see you. It does feel weird, though," Green told Barrymore. "Not weird in a bad way — weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It's awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off."

Barrymore replied, "Well, I respect and love you," to which Green said, "Love you, too."

As the audience applauded, Drew Barrymore Show guest Ross Mathews said, "I love this! This is my favorite show. I could watch this show all day long."

Barrymore previously interviewed her ex-husband during a September 2020 episode of her series, but she explained to the audience Tuesday that her prior conversation with Green was conducted using green screen technology to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of their first interview, Barrymore said she and Green hadn't spoken in 15 years. Barrymore later revealed to Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show that her conversation with Green had been unscripted, telling the host, "I had an offline conversation with him because we didn't want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment, like, 'Let's reconnect in front of the cameras.' "

Barrymore and Green began dating while filming 2000's Charlie's Angels. The the couple tied the knot in 2001; Green filed for divorce one year later, in 2002.

Barrymore, who was 26 when she and Green got married, told Howard Stern in 2020 that she and her then-husband "were young and kind of idiots," adding, "I didn't know how to manage myself. I've always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch … but I didn't know how to handle things in my personal life."

Before marrying Green, Barrymore wed Jeremy Thomas, whom she was married to from 1994-1995. She later tied the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012. The two split in 2016, and share two daughters: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.