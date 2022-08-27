Drew Barrymore supports friend Britney Spears after her new single with Elton John is released

Drew Barrymore is celebrating the release of Britney Spears' new song with Elton John. (Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage)

Drew Barrymore is cheering on Britney Spears.

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate "Hold Me Closer," Spears' new collaboration with Elton John, as the song hit number one on the charts. The song marks the first time Spears has recorded new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, and since her 13-year conservatorship ended last year.

In a video that featured Barrymore curled up on the couch in a casual tee and no makeup, the 50 First Dates actress reclines on her arm and smiles while listening to the song, appearing to almost cry tears of joy.

"'Hold Me Closer' is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!!" Barrymore captioned her video, along with a heart emoji, and tags for both Spears and John.

In the comments, actress Selma Blair also shared her excitement over the new song, writing "Makes me the happiest. Beautiful."

While Spears — who previously called Barrymore one of the most "beautiful" stars she had ever met in an April social media post — has deleted her Instagram account, she did open up on Twitter about the new release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years!!!!" she posted. "It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!"

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of

the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

Barrymore previously honored Spears following the pop star's June wedding, which she attended. Drawing from her beloved 1998 film Ever After to honor Spears, Barrymore shared how inspired she was by the singer's journey.

"What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," Barrymore wrote, alongside a series of photos which included herself, Spears, and Selena Gomez celebrating at the reception. "And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!"

The previous month, Barrymore spoke to Variety about how much she relates to Spears, and her desire to have her on her talk show following her release from her highly controversial conservatorship.

“We can have a unique conversation,” explained Barrymore, who was institutionalized by her mother, Jade Barrymore, as a teen. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

Barrymore is no stranger to sending Spears "personal videos." She previously told ET that she did so before Spears was released fro her conservatorship to provide "encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom."