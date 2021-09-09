Drew Barrymore breaks down a recent ‘full-circle’ moment with Steven Spielberg

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, Drew Barrymore discussed a recent dinner she and her children had with Steven Speilberg, who directed one of Barrymore’s very first films, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. And since Barrymore’s daughter, Frankie, is almost exactly the same age as Barrymore was when she filmed that movie, Spielberg decided to have a little fun with her.

“He said, ‘Frankie, I want you to say this line: Alligators in the sewers,’” Barrymore said. “And she did. And then he looked at me like, ‘Yep, she's got it.’ And it was so surreal to me, to have that circle of life moment. It was so trippy.”