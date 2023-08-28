Drea de Matteo, Adriana La Cerva on 'The Sopranos,' launches OnlyFans account

Actress Drea de Matteo, who starred in "The Sopranos," is pictured at a New York City bistro in 2004.

Actress Drea de Matteo, known for her roles in "The Sopranos," "Sons of Anarchy" and "Mayans M.C.," has a new side gig.

Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva in HBO's mob drama "The Sopranos," announced this week on Instagram that she's taking her talents to OnlyFans.

"ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW," the 51-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories Sunday, and added a link to her OnlyFans page to her Instagram profile.

Her OnlyFans profile banner features a photo of the actress donning a star-printed blue bikini.

Meanwhile, her profile picture features a NSFW snap of herself posing on a mattress, wearing nothing but cowboy boots.

"THE SOPORNOS," reads her bio on OnlyFans.

Matteo is the latest in a slew of celebrities who have embraced the subscription-based platform, including Cardi B, Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Denise Richards, Amber Rose, Tyga and Chris Brown.

De Matteo appeared on "The Sopranos" as a series regular for the first five seasons. In 2004, she won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of La Cerva.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drea de Matteo, Adriana La Cerva on 'The Sopranos,' joins OnlyFans