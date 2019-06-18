Drake's $350k Settlement to Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Subject of Complaint Filed by Woman Against Attorney

A woman who accused Drake of sexual assault, and was privately paid a settlement of $350,000 after negotiating with the star, has now filed a complaint against her own attorney which lays out graphic details of the incident. However, Drake's team believes she is lying about the incident, and have now contacted law enforcement to investigate.

The complaint, obtained by The Blast, was recently filed by Laquana Morris, aka Layla Lace, with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee.

According to the complaint, Morris states:

"I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake."

Morris then went into great detail and explained, "How Drake forced me to perform oral on him. It wasn't your ordinary oral it was more so a fetish where he measured a cup and demanded that I spit in the cup until he had measured it. Afterward he dumped the spit on my face repeating, 'I wanna see your face messy.'"

Morris also states, "Being that the incident happening in Manchester UK I had to file a police report over there. I called the Manchester Police Department in June 2017."

Drake was investigated by authorities in the UK based on Morris' complaint. The rapper was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Sources close to Drake tell us he was cleared by law enforcement because the story "simply isn't true."

Afterwards, the lead investigator sent Laquana an email explaining that the reason he wasn't prosecuted is that they couldn't secure a "100%" conviction.

While describing the criminal case, Morris claims, "Drake was being investigated for sexual assault. The officer that was running the case Simon France contacted me and stated that it just wasn't enough evidence and that no further action would be taken. That the CPS would only take the case to court if there was a 100% chance of prosecution."

We have obtained a copy of the email, the investigator describes how they spoke to Drake and he is aware how this affected Morris. The officer also states that they would help in any way for a possible civil case.

According to Morris, during this investigation, her lawyer Alex Cabereiras began negotiations with Drake's attorney, who she claims, "begged that we didn't [file a lawsuit] and suggested that we wait until Drake is done with his criminal case to discuss mediation. He also offered to sign a tolling agreement, so he did."

A tolling agreement essentially serves as an agreement to waive a claim that litigation should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

The legal documents describe the ongoing negotiation of the settlement amount, to be paid by Drake to Morris, between the two parties.

Specifically, a July 2018 meeting is described in NYC where she claims an offer was formally made, but her attorney's advised her to decline by saying, "it’s not a good enough offer and to not accept the first offer."

Laquana then alleges she was blindsided by Drake after the hip-hop star filed a lawsuit against her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

In the suit, Drake claimed he and the Instagram model hooked up at his hotel after a concert, where the two had consensual sex. Specifically, "Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex."

The lawsuit detailed how Drake believed the attempts to cash in started with a pregnancy claim. After she allegedly refused to do a paternity test, Drake claimed Morris changed the story to the sexual assault and went to authorities.

The "God's Plan" rapper also included text messages that show conversations, between the pair after the incident, which appeared to show she had no issues with him.

The suit claimed Morris refused to take a paternity test and then Morris and her lawyer went radio silent. Drake says the whole thing was a scam, and claimed "There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall."

Sources close to Drake, who was on the team bus this week during the Toronto Raptors victory parade, tell us they believe the pregnancy was just an initial story told to them to try and extort money from the rapper.

We're told once he called her bluff and said he would support the child if it was actually his, Morris changed her allegations to sexual assault.

According to court records, the lawsuit was settled and both parties signed the following order: "Injunctive relief is granted in favor of Plaintiff Aubrey Drake Graham p/k/a Drake -("Graham") and against Defendant Laquana Morris a/k/a Layla Lace ("Morris"). Morris 'is hereby prohibited and enjoined from: 'a republishing, distributing or otherwise disseminating her April 17, 2017 Instagram Post (that was cited in the Complaint), making any statements alleging or insinuating that Graham assaulted her, making any statements alleging or insinuating that Graham got her pregnant and then. abandoned her, and/or making any statements at all that are defamatory or disparaging of Graham."

She was also barred from making, "any statements alleging or insinuating that Graham assaulted Morris, make any statements alleging or insinuating that Graham got Morris pregnant and then abandoned her, and/or make any statements at all on Morris's behalf that are defamatory or disparaging of Graham."

Morris claims in the complaint that her own lawyers assured her the move, "was just a publicity stunt. That the lawsuit wasn't real." She continued, "He assured me to not freak out."

Shockingly, Morris claims the impact of the public lawsuit filed by Drake lead her to a suicide attempt, and explains, "During this time of Drake filing the fake lawsuit I ended up in the ICU for trying to kill myself. I was hospitalized for 6 days over this sick prank."

She claims after the suicide attempt, negotiations started back up again and Drake's team agreed to a settlement of $350,000 to be paid in several payments over time. The deal included a confidentially agreement, and also agreed upon a joint statement.

The Blast has obtained copies of the first payment Morris received from her attorney as part of the settlement in the amount of $75,000.

We are told the amount given to Morris was after her attorneys subtracted their fees. The total amount given to her team was $125,000.

In her complaint, Morris now complains about way the public statement was handled and questions her own attorney for not looking out for her best interests:

"Alex informed me that (Drake's attorney) suggested a joint statement will be put out just stating that me and Drake privately took care of everything. I was in a vulnerable state and clearly under a lot of distress due to trying to kill myself and agreed of course if my name will be cleared and that I would receive all my paperwork," the document states.

She continues, "That wasn't the case I was lied to by my own lawyer Alex Cabeceiras things towards the ending near me and Drake finalizing everything."

Morris believed she had been duped both by Drake's team and her own attorney, and alleges, "Things drastically changed and all of the sudden he (her lawyer) refused to give me my paperwork meaning my settlement agreement. I asked him was this legal and he said yes. I have him on audio assuring me that with high profile celebrities this is normal."

Morris argues, "Then I begged and pleaded that the statement made Drake look like the victim and he made it seem like it didn't. I have him on audio saying it doesn't look like drake is the victim. I never would have agreed to any statement that looked like that it was suppose to be a joint statement. I have him on audio stating that it would be a joint statement."

Morris is upset that she doesn't have her own copy of the agreement, but we are told that her not getting a copy is actually part of the agreement.

Morris also claims, in several stages of the legal case she recorded audio of her interactions with the parties for records of her own protection.

Our Drake sources believe the recordings are simply part of a larger "extortion" plot to get money from Drake and others involved in the situation. We're told they have contacted law enforcement and believe the activities and demands by Morris are illegal and are adamant she should be prosecuted.

In the end, Morris decided to file a complaint with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee against her own attorney for what transpired, and claims, "This should of never happened I trusted him. I'm requesting that he turn over my settlement agreement and asking for help. I called and emailed him and He has giving me the run around."

Recently, Morris says she had a phone call with with Drake's lawyer and explained her issues with how things were handled. One major point she wanted to call out, with him specifically, is the fact the attorney touted the victory for Drake on his legal website. The shout-out was eventually taken down.

During this phone call she claims Drake's attorney, "tried to persuade me to stay quiet about Drake paying me on that phone conversation and when he realized it wasn't working he threatened me."

She claims in the legal document, "I also have him on the phone admitting Drake paid me and the amount. I had to record and save everything cause I felt along and felt like my own lawyer was working against me. I couldn't trust no one."

We're told Drake's position is that Morris is now in breach of the agreement, and not only will have return the initial payment, but will forgo the remaining balance and possibly be responsible for significant damages.

The final thought in Morris' legal complaint claims, "Drake demanded that I turn over everything to him and then delete everything. Drake right now has everyone thinking that he is the victim and that he didn't pay for what he did to me."

She then asks the Grievance Committee to investigate and help her cause and begs, "Please help I have emails, texts, audio of everything that I am saying. Thank you."

Drake's team had no official comment, and calls to Morris' attorney, Alex Cabereiras were not returned.