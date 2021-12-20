Drakeo the Ruler's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late 'Soulmate' After Fatal Stabbing: 'Unbearable'

Drakeo the Ruler’s Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late ‘Soulmate’ After Fatal Stabbing

Noel Bianca/Instagram Drakeo the Ruler and Noel Bianca

The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday.

The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.

"Darrell you knew everything about me and still loved me," she wrote on Sunday. "I will miss our drunk nights, our arguments over nothing, u singing Sam Smith to me in the car, holding my hand 24/7, massaging my feet, staring at me while I'm sleeping. This loss is unbearable."

In a second post, Bianca shared a photo of her and Drakeo (né Darrell Caldwell) holding hands and walking away from the camera.

"I will follow you anywhere you lead me. Even if the path is painful to get thru. I know you will be by my side baby," she captioned the image.

Bianca — who said she and Drakeo, 28, lived together and had "been together for years" — also shared a series of Instagram Stories, many of which addressed her broken heart.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg, Drake, and More Pay Tribute to Drakeo the Ruler After Late Rapper's Reported Stabbing Death

"You asked me last Monday. 'So does this mean we are soulmates.' They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib," she wrote.

In another, she added: "If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell."

Drakeo the Ruler’s Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late ‘Soulmate’ After Fatal Stabbing

Noel Bianca/Instagram

Drakeo was set to perform at the music festival on Saturday night, but was stabbed backstage before his performance, according to Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Times.

The L.A. Fire Department said that a man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed around 8:39 p.m. local time at the festival, and two sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the man was Drakeo.

Story continues

The Times reported that the rapper had been "pretty badly hurt," and eventually succumbed to his wounds.

RELATED: Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28 After Backstage Stabbing at Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival: Reports

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were set to perform at the music festival as headliners, but show organizers ended the night early in the aftermath of the stabbing.

"The Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest is ending early," the statement read. "All performances are now over. Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK."

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Drakeo the Ruler performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

Timothy Norris/WireImage Drakeo the Ruler

Earlier in the night, artists like Snow Tha Product, E-40, Ice Cube, Blueface and Destiny Rogers had performed across three different stages. According to set times shared by the festival, Drakeo was set to perform at 8:30 p.m. on the G-Funk Stage.

Lieutenant Dan Ellerson at the neighboring University of Southern California's Department of Public Safety told PEOPLE Saturday night that no one was in custody and that Snoop Dogg had left the venue shortly after the stabbing.

"I'm saddened by the events that took place last night," the "Gin and Juice" rapper said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. He added, "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler."

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song "Talk to Me" released in Feb. 2021, remembered his fellow rapper with an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story.

"Nah man this s— isn't right for real wtf are we doing," the 35-year-old wrote underneath an image of Drakeo decked out in purple Los Angeles Lakers gear.