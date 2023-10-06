Drake, Tems, Megan Thee Stallion and All the Songs You Need to Know

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Drake and J. Cole team up for a rap “superbowl,” Nigerian pop star Tems returns with her first track in two years, and Megan thee Stallion shares a soundtrack cut. Plus, Jennie of Blackpink’s first solo single, Bizarrap enlists Milo J for his latest explosive session, and a cool B-side from Paramore.

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter” (YouTube)

Tems, “Me & U” (YouTube)

Milo J, “Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 57” (YouTube)

Megan thee Stallion, “Out Alpha on Alpha” (YouTube)

Janelle Monáe feat Latto & Quavo, “Champagne Shit” (YouTube)

Paramore, “Sanity (Demo)” (YouTube)

JENNIE, “You & Me” (YouTube)

NCT 127, “Fact Check” (YouTube)

Aespa feat. Raye, “Better Things (Remix)” (YouTube)

Blink-182, “Dance With Me” (YouTube)

Kevin Abstract, “Blanket” (YouTube)

Noah Kahn feat. Kacey Musgraves, “She Calls Me Back” (YouTube)

Sufjan Stevens, “Shit Talk” (YouTube)

Omar Apollo, “Live For Me” (YouTube)

Thalía, “Bebé Perdón” (YouTube)

Fresco Trey, “Not No Mo” (YouTube)

Holly Humberstone, “Kissing in Swimming Pools” (YouTube)

Blondshell, “Tarmac 2” (YouTube)

Gayle, “I Don’t Sleep as Well as I Used to” (YouTube)

Sleater-Kinney, “Hell” (YouTube)

Mike Shinoda, “Already Over” (YouTube)

Avenged Sevenfold feat. Pussy Riot, “We Love You Moar” (YouTube)

Citizen, “Can’t Take It Slow” (YouTube)

Earl Sweatshirt feat. The Alchemist, “Vin Skully” (YouTube)

Laura Jane Grace, “Dysphoria Hoodie” (YouTube)

Kelsy Karter and the Heroines, “Love Goes On” (YouTube)

Angélica Garcia, “El Que” (YouTube)

Junior H, “Y LLoro” (YouTube)

Mon Laferte, “40 y MM” (YouTube)

Lizzie No, “Lagunitas” (YouTube)

Carin León, BorderKid, Edgar Barrera, “Por La Familia” (YouTube)

Mojave Grey, “Edge of the Night” (YouTube)

