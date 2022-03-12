Drake Shows Off New Braided Hairstyle in Instagram Selfies — See the Certified Lover Boy !

Drake Shows Off New Braids

Drake/Instagram

Drake is showing off his new style.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper, 35, shared photos of his latest 'do to his Instagram Story Friday, where he posted two selfies of his fresh braids.

In the first photo, Drake stands in front of a black marbled wall as he snaps a selfie in a geometric mirror. While holding his phone, he looks down and slightly tilts his head to show his new hairstyle.

In the second pic, the musician purses his lips for the camera while posing in front of a sparkling silver background.

Drake Shows Off New Braids

Drake/Instagram

The second selfie also gives a closer look at Drake's outfit, which features a diamond pendant spelling out "Certified Lover Boy" — the name of his latest album — on a heart. Drake paired the bold jewelry with a simple black sweatshirt.

His new look comes not long after Drake helped The Weeknd celebrate his birthday in Las Vegas last month. After the celebration, which marked The Weeknd turning 32, Drake shared multiple photos to Instagram of himself and the Dawn FM artist taken at the event.

Drake, who posed for a hug with The Weeknd and took a solo snap of himself at a casino table, captioned his carousel of photos, "We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something."

He also honored his friend in a speech delivered at the birthday party, which was held at Delilah and sponsored by the brand Roots.

"We're celebrating one of the greatest artists of all f–– time. My brother from day one, and I'm grateful not only to be here with my brothers but that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world," Drake said of The Weeknd.

He added, "Straight, big six Toronto. At the end of the day we are here for one man and I want everyone to enjoy their life on behalf of my brother Abel."