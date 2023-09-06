Drake Showed Off His Massive Used Bra Collection, And Yeah, It's Prettttty Strange

BuzzFeed
0

Tom Hanks has a collection of 250 typewriters.

CBS
CBS

Janet Jackson collects porcelain pigs.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And Björk? She collects miniature boats.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA

Drake collects something a bit more unsual.

Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images
Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

He collects bras people have thrown at him on stage.

Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images
Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

The rapper posted a pic alongside his collection:

View this photo on Instagram

Interesting!

Fox
Fox

As this person suggests, I guess he should make a quilt.

@champagnepapi/ instagram.com
@champagnepapi/ instagram.com

Recommended Stories