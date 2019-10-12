Drake Shares Rare Glimpse into His Ultra-Private Relationship with Son Adonis as He Turns 2

Drake is celebrating his son Adonis‘ second birthday!

On Friday, the musician posted an Instagram photo of Adonis’ birthday decorations, sharing a rare glimpse into his ultra-private relationship with his son.

“Happy Birthday King 💙,” Drake captioned the photo. The decorations included a Cookie Monster floral arrangement and a large number of gold balloons that appeared to be set up in the star’s home, including some that spelled out Adonis’ name in an arch over the doorway.

Drake rarely shares social media posts about his 2-year-old son, whom he shares with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. In June, the 32-year-old rapper shared a sweet photo of a painting Adonis had made for him in honor of Father’s Day.

The one-of-a-kind artwork featured a stenciled design of the word “Papa,” which stands out from an abstract background consisting of green, yellow, blue and pink dots.

“Happy Fathers Day,” Drake captioned the image, adding a blue heart.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker had previously shown off his son’s handiwork last December, after he received a painting that his son appeared to give him as a Christmas present.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album Scorpion, which was released last June.

During an episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop last October, Drake raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said, adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

Drake, who invited Brussaux to be his guest at one of his concerts earlier this year, has also been open about building a better relationship with her.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake told James last year.

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father,” he said.

“No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” he added.