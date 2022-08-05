Drake, Selena Gomez and Two Beatles Added to Emmy Nomination List as Producers

Drake, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the Emmy-nominated producers in the series and specials categories, the TV Academy announced.

Grammy-winning superstar Drake is a first-time Emmy nominee as an executive producer of HBO’s “Euphoria” alongside fellow EPs Adele “Future” Nur and the quadruple-nominated Zendaya (who’s also nominated for lead actress in a drama and two original songs). At 25, Zendaya is now (officially) the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, in addition to being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever.

Gomez is also officially an Emmy nominee as an executive producer for “Only Murders in the Building,” the first time a Latina has received a nom for comedy series for a show she also starred in. She’s in great company alongside her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Although she’s won three Emmys for acting, Laura Linney got her first nom as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s “Ozark,” her first for the series. Her co-star Jason Bateman, nominated for acting and directing, is also among the producers.

The stars who missed out on acting noms in various genre categories found love as producers such as Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”), Ben Foster (“The Survivor”) and Wendy McLendon Covey (“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”), which marks her first-ever nomination.

The two living members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — are nominees for Peter Jackson’s docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” from Disney+, alongside John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono. This marks McCartney’s third Emmy nom, and Starr and Ono’s first.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” has two nominated producers, Kim Ji-yeon and Hwang Dong-hyuk, who directed and wrote the series. It’s the smallest producing team nominated for drama series since “Murder She Wrote” (Season 3) in 1987 with Peter S. Fischer and Robert F. O’Neill.

On the “Severance” team, stars Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette are official nominees for the Apple TV+ drama series. In the latter’s case, she may be among the first to be nominated for supporting actress drama and drama series in the same year.

Producers Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Jason Kim (“Barry”) and Stefani Robinson (“What We Do in the Shadows”) are nominated in the comedy series category.

Other acting nominees that are now doubled up with producing credits on the limited series side include Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige picked up his second career nom for outstanding animated program for “What If…?” after last year’s juggernaut “WandaVision.”

Interestingly, musician Kanye West is not among the names for his documentary series “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” and neither is Britney Spears for “Controlling Britney Spears.”

The Emmys will take place on Monday, Sept. 12.

