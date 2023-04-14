Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

Drake

AI technology has been blowing up lately. From hyper realistic images of Former President Donald Trump running from the police to computer generated vocals of Rihanna covering her peers’ most popular songs, sometimes you have to do a double-take to see what’s real and what’s fake. And it seems like Drake has had enough!

“This the final straw, AI,” Drizzy wrote on his Instagram Story this morning (April 14). His message included a screenshot of a post from The Shade Room with his picture stitched with Ice Spice. The headline read, “Universal Music asks streaming services to block AI companies from accessing their songs.” In case you’ve missed the debate, Drake was kind enough to include a snippet of the doctored audio.

Drake reacts to AI generated audio of him singing Ice Spice’s song ‘Munch’: “This the final straw AI” 😂 pic.twitter.com/SKm8OlgE9Z — 448 DEGREES (@itsheatinhere) April 14, 2023

“You thought I was feelin’ you? (Nah) / That n**ga a munch / N**ga a eater, he ate it for lunch / B**ch, I’m a baddie, I get what I want, like,” the fake Canadian talent rapped over Ice’s 2022 banger “Munch (Feelin’ U).” “Nah, this is crazy,” one person tweeted in response to the manipulated music. “The AI version of Drake singing ‘Munch’ is literally the craziest s**t I’ve heard,” another individual wrote. While some may think it’s amusing, industry execs say it’s no laughing matter.

In October 2022, the the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) spoke out against the AI samples. “To the extent these services, or their partners, are training their AI models using our members’ music, that use is unauthorized and infringes our members’ rights by making unauthorized copies of our members works,” they said in part, according to an article published by The Guardian on Wednesday (April 12).

Story continues

This isn’t Drake’s first time dealing with odd fan art. Late last year, the 6 God addressed viral memes of him and 21 Savage once their joint single “Rich Flex” dropped. “I understand that after all these years, that I feel like I have a polarizing presence. I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people [or] the hero to some people. It is what it is,” he said.

See related posts below!

Munch by Ice Spice but it’s covered by Drake pic.twitter.com/HlQgClowEr — Strange ai songs (@strangeaisongs) April 6, 2023

Drake talks about the rich flex memes pic.twitter.com/yIwYwOcvJ7 — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) December 18, 2022

Naw Ai gotta go I heard drake singing munch Ai needs to be stopped — Chavis Scott 🕊 (@MellowChav_11) April 14, 2023

The AI version of drake singing Munch is literally the craziest shit I’ve heard 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Jordy June 🍊 (@badgalloui) April 13, 2023

Trending Stories