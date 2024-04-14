Drake Responds to Rick Ross’ Nose Job Claim, Warns Rapper After Diss, ‘Don’t Worry We’ll Handle It’

Drake and Rick Ross on friendlier terms in 2013 - Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Drake amusingly responded to Rick Ross’ diss track claims that he got a nose job and warned of more musical retribution against the rapper in a social media post Sunday.

Ross unleashed his own Drizzy diss track “Champagne Moments” soon after Drake’s (purportedly real) “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” leaked on Saturday. While the bulk of that track was aimed at Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin, Drake also targeted Ross on some bars for intruding on the beef. “Can’t believe he jumpin’ in,” Drake said of Ross, who is “turnin’ 50.”

“Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy,” Drake added. “Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business.”

“Champagne Moments” quickly followed, with people close to Ross telling DJ Akademiks that Rozay hopped into the studio quickly after the Drake track leaked. On Ross’ diss track, he calls Drake a “white boy,” claims he stole his flow from Lil Wayne, says he employs ghost writers, and alleges he had cosmetic surgery, notably a nose job. “That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose,” Ross rapped.

It was that claim that apparently caused concern for Drake’s mom, who — in a text message to her son Sunday morning and uploaded onto @champagnepapi’s Instagram Stories — wondered why the internet was saying her son “Aubs” had a nose job.

“I can’t believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one,” Drake’s mom texted him. In response, Drake quipped, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma.”

He continued of the nose job rumors, “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the [weight loss drug] Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad.”

Drake also hinted that his next lyrical salvo will be fired directly at Ross: “Don’t worry we’ll handle it.” And just to make sure Ross saw the warning, he tagged Rick’s @richforever and said “You’re one nosey goof.”

The beef that’s shaken up hip-hop’s upper echelon was sparked weeks ago by Kendrick Lamar’s Drake and J. Cole-dragging verse in Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” J. Cole initially responded with his own “7 Minute Drill,” a track he later said he regretted during a speech from the stage at his Dreamville festival.

Fans of rap drama eagerly awaited for Drake’s response, which — after an hours-long online debate about whether the track was AI-generated or not — was sorta-confirmed to be “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50).”

