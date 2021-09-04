Drake further fuels Kanye West beef by dropping unreleased diss track

Drake drops Kanye West song "Life of the Party." (Photo: REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Drake just dropped a new diss track — but not his own.

The “God’s Plan” rapper appeared on SiriusXM on Saturday, September 4 to share an unreleased song by his longtime frenemy, Kanye West, titled “Life of the Party.” The “Heartless” artist, who recently split from his wife Kim Kardashian, released his album Donda on August 29, just days before Drake surprise dropped Certified Lover Boy on September 3.

“Life of the Party,” which features Andre 3000, included multiple references to Drake, including, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn’t about the matching Arc'teryx or Kid Cudi dress / Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” The line references the Degrassi alum and fashion designer Virgil Abloh posing in matching jackets in February 2020.

West references Drake a second time on the track, rapping, “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi / Told Drake don't play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody / So if I hit you with a WYD, you better hit me with, 'Yessir, I'm writing everything you need.”

Drake also included multiple mentions of his beef with West on his new album, including in the song "Betrayal," which was released in August. That same month, West posted and deleted the "Hotline Bling" artist's address in Toronto, seemingly as retaliation.

Earlier this week, Drake fans allegedly vandalized West’s home in Chicago by leaving signs around the front of the house featuring diss lyrics. West had recreated the house for his Donda listening party, in honor of late mother Donda West, who died in 2007.

West and Drake’s relationship is famously complicated — and has been for more than a decade.

After West criticized one of his lyrics in 2009 , Drake said of West in an interview with MTV News, “He knows how to recognize great music that's not his. He knows how to utilize great sounds and great music. So before I met him, I had the utmost respect for Kanye West. I'd even go as far as to say he's the most influential person as far as a musician that I'd ever had in my life.”

Since then, the two have sparred back and forth in their lyrics, and occasionally on social media. In 2016, Drake rapped that he has a bigger pool than ‘Ye, to which West responded on Twitter, “I have three pools.”

However, the biggest drama between the two occurred when rapper Pusha T revealed that Drake had a child the rapper was keeping out of the spotlight. Many speculated West had told Pusha T about Drake’s son — but West flat-out denied the claims.

Alas, the feud lives on — but at least fans are getting new music out of it.