Drake Fires Back at Rumors Claiming He Had Surgery to Get Better Abs

The rapper was recently trolled on Instagram by his close friend, DJ Carnage.

Drake is upset... or at least pretending to be!

After posting a shirtless photo of himself via Instagram on Thursday, the 32-year-old rapper found himself defending his six-pack after being called out for getting "fake ab surgery."

It all started when Drake posted this snap, which he captioned, "I forget what it’s called but I remember the feeling."

Shortly after it was posted, DJ Carnage (who is a close pal of Drake's) took to the comments section, trolling the rapper on the longtime rumors that he went under the knife. The rumors track all the way back to 2016, when podcaster Joe Budden alleged the rapper had liposuction to get a six-pack. "The Story of Adidon," a 2018 diss track from Pusha T, also seems to allude that Drake had plastic surgery, with lyrics like, "surgical summer" and "snip, snip, snip."

"You got fake ab surgery in Colombia," Carnage's comment read. "You ain't fooling anybody."

Drake fired back, writing, "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?"

Even Drake's trainer, Johnny Roxx, chimed in, telling Carnage, "Holla at me and I'll get you right too."

"DON'T YOU DAREEEEE!" Carnage replied.

While some fans thought the beef might be real, it appears to all be a joke between the two. "Aye relax we friends in real life," Drake reassured his followers.

We'll take your word, Drizzy.

