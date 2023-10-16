Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Races to No. 1 In U.K.

Drake does it again, as For All The Dogs debuts at No. 1 in the U.K.

For All The Dogs (via OVO/Republic Records) marks Drizzy’s sixth U.K. leader and second in just over a year.

The leader at the halfway point, For All The Dogs finishes the week at the summit, joining his other best-sellers Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), Certified Lover Boy (2021) and Her Loss with 21 Savage (2022).

Drake’s delayed eighth LP outpaces another hip-hop recording, Crop Circle 3 (Zino) by London rapper Nines. It’s new at No. 2, equaling the peak of Crop Circle 2 from earlier this year. Crop Circle 3 is Nines’ fifth consecutive top 5 album in the U.K., a list that includes all three titles in the Crop Circle series, 2017’s One Foot Out (No. 4), and 2020’s No. 1 release Crabs In A Bucket.

Roger Waters’ redux of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon crashes the chart at No. 3. The original, from 1973, is recognized as one of the most-successful British albums of all time, and has logged 560 weeks on the national tally.

Pink Floyd has six U.K. No. 1 albums, however Dark Side isn’t one of them; it originally peaked at No. 2.

Waters, the founding singer, songwriter and bass player with Pink Floyd, now boasts five U.K. top 10 LPs.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (Geffen) completes the top 3 on the Official Albums Chart, published Oct. 13, dipping 2-3 in its fifth week.

DJ Joel Corry snags his first U.K. top 10 with Another Friday Night (Atlantic), his debut album. It’s new at No. 5.

Veteran U.S. artist Sufjan Stevens earns a second U.K. top 10, and first in eight years with Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty), which flies in at No. 7. To date, Stevens’s chart peak in the U.K. is No. 5 for 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.

Also new to the national albums survey is London rapper Slim’s Still Working 2 (No 22 via Warner Records), British indie folk group Stornoway’s Dig the Mountain (No. 49 via Cooking Vinyl) while U.S. singer and songwriter Noah Kahan’s Stick Season improves 48-28 (Island), following Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of its title track for her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.



