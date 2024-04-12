Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuits

Drake - Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake has been dismissed from multiple lawsuits over the tragic Astroworld festival in November 2021, AP reported.

The dismissal arrives over two years after 10 people died and hundreds of others were injured during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Houston fest. Drake, who came out as a surprise guest at the end of Scott’s performance, motioned for dismissal last Month. Lawyers for the rapper (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) argued he was unaware of any safety issues prior to performing at the show.

“Mr. Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance,” his attorney stated.

Following the tragedy, Drake issued a statement on his instagram, writing that “my heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

The rapper’s deposition in November followed Scott’s, who — along with Apple, which livestreamed the event, and Live Nation — has largely been targeted by the suits.

In documents obtained by Houston Landing, it was revealed that organizers were worried just 10 days before Astroworld over how the event would fit 50,000 people outside NRG Park. Court records showed that a miscalculation by organizers also contributed to too many ticketed attendees at the deadly fest. Other factors that likely contributed to the massive overcrowding in certain areas included the number of trees that obscured vantage points and led to overcrowding in areas with better sight lines, and gate-crashers.

