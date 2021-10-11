Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 4th Birthday with Race Car Party and Bugs Bunny

Drake celebrates son Adonis' birthday

Drake is wishing his son Adonis a very happy birthday.

On Instagram Sunday, the 34-year-old rapper shared two sweet snapshots from his young son's 4th birthday celebration. In one image, the father and son struck a pose before a race car-themed birthday display, smiling before a sign that read "Adonis races into 4."

"💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID" the Certified Lover Boy rapper wrote of the photo.

In the second shot taken in a black and white photo booth, Drake laughed while holding Adonis, as the birthday boy charged towards the camera as if in flight like a superhero. Teasing his son's endless energy, the proud dad captioned the snap with a running emoji.

The "God's Plan" artist gave fans another glimpse of Adonis' birthday bash on his Instagram Story, posting video of the little one leading Bugs Bunny in a LeBron James jersey (a la Space Jam 2) around a food court. In an adorable gesture, Adonis handed a container of popcorn to the character in costume, so both could enjoy the salty snack.

Drake welcomed his only son with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017, and references co-parenting on Certified Lover Boy, without mentioning Adonis by name.

The album's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and fatherhood.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," the four-time Grammy winner kicks off the first verse after the intro. Later, in his last verse, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have gone through, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

In May, Drake surprised fans by bringing Adonis on stage in at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to accept the artist of the decade award.

At the live event, the boy adorably burst into tears while his dad was finishing his speech.

"I want to dedicate this award to you," Drake said with a laugh after picking up his son and holding him in his arms.