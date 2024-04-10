Drake Bell says he's 'reeling' from 'Quiet on Set' reaction, calls Hollywood 'dark cesspool'

Drake Bell has been overwhelmed by the reactions to him telling his story in the documentary series "Quiet on Set."

The "Drake and Josh" actor said he was "still reeling" from the response after opening up about the sexual abuse he faced as a child, he revealed during a panel at an Emmys For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Having to tell this sensitive of a story, something I held inside for so many years," said Bell, 37, according to Deadline and People. "I'm still reeling from the idea of bearing my soul to the world."

Bell said he was partly inspired to speak up now because he hadn't seen anything written about former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, 63, who was convicted in 2004 of lewd acts with a minor, revealed in the documentary to be then-15-year-old Bell.

"It was nowhere," the "Amanda Show" actor said. "I was so perplexed by that. This is the response that I feel should have happened so many years ago, the reaction that everybody is having now. This needs to change."

Drake Bell speaks onstage during the "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on April 9, 2024 in North Hollywood, California.

Bell said people have come up to him and sharing they now have the bravery to speak up, and call for laws to be changed.

"Hollywood is a beautiful place, full of fantasy and imagination and fun. But it's also a completely dark cesspool of disgusting waste," he said. "I'm hoping that we see shifts and changes inside the industry that are needed."

Bell appeared on the panel alongside "All That" stars Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, who also speak out in the documentary, and filmmakers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz.

Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne attend the "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on April 9, 2024 in North Hollywood, California.

Bryan Hearne defends parents of child stars, says he and mom are 'really good'

Samuels and Hearne appeared in "Quiet on Set" and discussed their experiences on the sketch show. The documentary series exposed several claims against the Nickelodeon series creator, Dan Schneider, of misogyny, racism and creating toxic work environments.

Hearne also defended the parents of child stars, saying they can only "do so much."

"I don't think it's on the parents," Hearne, 35, said. "I think that it's important that there are people on set … who are tasked to give care and caretake to the emotions of the children on set. That's the most important thing."

'Quiet on Set' new episode: Former 'All That' actor Shane Lyons says Brian Peck made 'passes' at him

The "Hardball" actor also addressed speculation about the state of his relationship with his mother, Tracey Brown, who also appears in the series to discuss her experience as a parent on set.

In the latest episode of the series, Hearne participated in an emotional discussion with his mother, and the two said the documentary helped repair their fractured relationship.

"I (want to) clear something up about the narrative about whether or not I've been in touch with my mom since then," Hearne said, according to Deadline. "I didn't leave 'All That' and my mom. We have had a tumultuous relationship. We're on again, off again ... Right now, we're on again, and it feels permanent, and that's really good."

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drake Bell says 'Quiet on Set' response still has him 'reeling'