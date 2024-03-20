Drake Bell Breaks Silence On Josh Peck’s Silence Amid S-xual Assault Allegations

Following the s-xual allegations Drake Bell made against former Nickelodeon voice instructor Brian Peck, he is revealing if his co-star, Josh Peck, has reached out.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck played teenage stepbrothers, Drake and Josh, from 2004 until 2008 in four seasons of the Nickelodeon series of the same name. They first got their start on 'The Amanda Show'.

The latest details of Bell's s-xual assault claims come as part of Bell’s appearance in Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’, which is now streaming on MAX.

Josh Peck Slammed For Allegedly Remaining Mum On Drake Bell's Accusations

After ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ debuted, Josh Peck shared a video on TikTok, which was flooded with comments bashing the actor for remaining silent on the accusations his longtime costar made against Brian Peck.

"Your silence speaks volumes," one comment read. "Your silence is LOUD," another said.

And there were hundreds and hundreds of similar comments left on his video.

Amid the backlash, Drake Bell is setting the record straight, claiming Peck has reached out to him, and not everything is made public.

Drake Bell Sets The Record Straight Surrounding Josh Peck's Alleged Silence

In a new TikTok video, Drake Bell addressed the hate that former co-star Josh Peck has received from Nickelodeon fans, claiming that Peck has reached out and has been helping him through this tough time.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts,” Bell said in a new video posted to TikTok. “I just want to let you guys know that this is really … processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it is very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

Bell continued, “But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

Drake Bell Accuses Brian Peck Of S-xual Assault

Brian Peck Sentenced To Jail

In 2003, Brian Peck, 43 at the time, was arrested on 11 charges — including sodomy, lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older, and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance -- however, the victim was not named as they were underage at the time.

However, the bombshell dropped when Bell stepped forward, opening up about the allegations in the new docuseries.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him… I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was s-xually assaulting me,” Bell, who was 15 at the time, admitted. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

The 'Drake & Josh' actor claims the abuse happened more than once, and didn't stop until his girlfriend's mother at the time recognized the warning signs.

Dan Schneider Reached Out To Drake Bell At The Time

In his lengthy apology following the release of the docuseries, Dan Schneider, who was also accused of abuse throughout his years on Nickelodeon, addressed the Drake Bell allegations.

“When Drake and I talked and he told me what had happened, I was more devastated by that than anything that ever happened in my career thus far,” Schneider said in the video. “I told him, ‘I’m here for you. What do you need?’ which Drake mentioned in the show last night that we watched last night.”

“I don’t know if people know this, but Drake’s mom — lovely woman, who I stay in contact till this day — she came to me at the time and she said, ‘Dan, I’m not good with words like you are. Would you help me with my speech for the judge?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ And I did,” Schneider said as he teared up.

“[Peck] ended up going to prison and serving his time. And yeah, that was probably the darkest part of my career,” Schneider continued.