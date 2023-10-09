Drake Addresses Rumors About His Friendship With 19-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown

Drake’s new album, “For All the Dogs,” is making waves on social media, but probably not for the reasons that the Grammy-winning rapper might have hoped.

On the tune “Another Late Night,” the Canadian rapper, 36, seemingly called out the “weirdos” commenting on social media about his controversial friendship with 19-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown.

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look,” he raps in a verse. “Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that (expletive), it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin.’”

As expected, Drake’s bars didn’t sit too well with social media users on X (formerly Twitter).

Drake needs to leave Millie alone pic.twitter.com/EBvAo265Nn — katlynn (@herbodys) October 6, 2023

Drake randomly addressing the Millie Bobby Brown allegations in a verse makes him slightly less trustworthy — Corin ♡ (@corinisboring) October 6, 2023

drake has a LOT of nerve making a joke about r kelly on the same album that he namechecks millie bobby brown — ock sportello (@ocksportello) October 6, 2023

not drake name dropping millie leave that lil girl alone 😭 — 1OFNONE🎭 (@wayyyyy2rare) October 6, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown said a few years back (when she was either 13 or 14) that Drake started texting her about boys & giving her relationship advice & apparently in this album he calls people “weirdos” for questioning him in his comments about it like he’s not the weirdo here. — slim. (@MissKilahMarie) October 6, 2023

No way I just heard Drake drop a Millie Bobby Brown bar — Manny 💫 (@mazzelini) October 6, 2023

Despite all the negative reactions, at least one X user defended the “Rich Flex” rapper, calling any suggestion that his friendship with Brown is problematic a “made up mess.”

Drake addressing that weird stuff y’all was saying about him and Millie Bobby Brown on “Another Late Night”. Exactly, y’all are straight weirdos coming online running with that made up mess. — The Megan (@MegYuup) October 6, 2023

In September 2018, the “Enola Holmes” star revealed that she and Drake “talk all the time” in text messages. Brown detailed their close friendship, which she said involved the rapper dishing out advice about boys.

“I met him in Australia,” Brown, who was 14 at the time, told Access Hollywood. “And he’s honestly so fantastic. And a great friend and a great role model, you know we text — we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much’, and I was like, ‘I miss you more!’”

Just a few months earlier, Brown had told W Magazine that she first met Drake after he invited her to one of his concerts.

People have been questioning Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's friendship since 2018.

After fans began slamming Brown’s bond with Drake, she stepped in to defend their companionship on Instagram.

“Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline?” the “Stranger Things” actor wrote in September 2018. “U guys are weird... for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me.”

“It’s nice to have people who understand what I do,” she declared, before adding, “Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez.”

Drake previously came under fire for texting now-21-year-old singer Billie Eilish when she was only 17 years old.

But Eilish also defended Drake in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling him “the nicest dude [she’s] ever spoken to.”

“I’ve only, like, texted him, but he’s so nice,” she told the outlet in November 2019. “Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is, you know?”

Related...