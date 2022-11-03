Drake and 21 Savage have been trolling fans with fake promo for 'Her Loss'

Drake and 21 Savage

When the clock strikes midnight (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage will unveil their joint LP, Her Loss, which saw a week-long delay due to producer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The project also comes after the recent video drop for Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind standout “Jimmy Cooks,” a vessel for the duo’s surprise announcement of the forthcoming album.

In promotion of Her Loss, Drake and 21 announced that they would be featured in the latest issue of Vogue, complete with an image of the presumed cover. Even more recently, videos surfaced teasing appearances on “The Howard Stern Show” and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” performance series. As it turns out, everything appears to be hilariously false. In NYC, a street team handed out free copies of the purported Vogue issue to lucky fans, and it’s nothing more than a collection of photoshopped images from the magazine’s October release (one that sees actress Jennifer Lawrence on the real cover). There’s even a made-up segment of Vogue‘s “In The Bag” series that shows 21 revealing odd items in his possession, including tea packets and a physical copy of Janet Jackson’s “Any Time, Any Place.”

NPR Music responded to the “Tiny Desk” trailer with a quick response on Twitter (“Let’s do it forreal tho”) and on their official website, making it clear that they’re open to having Drake and 21 for an actual performance. As far as “Howard Stern,” the short clips did produce some hilarious comments about Drake’s porn preferences and — what’s already created some discourse across the pond — 21’s status as a British artist:

“I feel like I relate to a lot of cultures because I was born in London, but then all my family migrated from the West Indies and s**t. I’m d**n near like gumbo when it comes to culture. Bruh, I might be the greatest rapper from my country too, though.”

Check out all of the aforementioned and the official cover for Her Loss below.

the details in this Drake + 21 Savage Vogue magazine stunt are hilarious 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/VYk5FAJRel — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) November 1, 2022

Someone on Canal St in NYC asked me if I wanted a “free” Vogue… Little did I know… 👀🔥 #HerLoss #Drake #21Savage #Vogue pic.twitter.com/EpcrZXXl0v — Big Ben 🔤🧣 (@NFTBruv) October 31, 2022

a street teamer just handed me a copy of this. it's not a real magazine – it's a photoshopped version of Vogue's October issue with a bunch of promo art for 21 and Drake's new album. pretty funny stunt. https://t.co/RJ8587nD5H pic.twitter.com/SeTD5Ozsh5 — Simon Vozick-Levinson (@simonwilliam) October 31, 2022

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Drake and 21 Savage talk about a potential homecoming to 21’s home country 🇬🇧 “You’re like the pride of London” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ND9IWY6NbA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022