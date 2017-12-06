‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel Casts ‘Borg/McEnroe’ Star in Daniel Craig’s Previous Role (EXCLUSIVE)

After breaking out as Bjorn Borg in “Borg/McEnroe,” Norwegian actor Sverrir Gudnason has landed the role of Mikael Blomquist in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” Sony’s sequel to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” sources tell Variety.

Blomquist was most recently played by Daniel Craig in the 2011 English-language reboot. Gudnason joins Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, “Blade Runner 2049’s” Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister, and “The Square” star Claes Bang as the villain. The new installment of Sony Pictures’ Millennium franchise will commence production in January in Berlin and Stockholm. The film hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.

The studio had no comment on the casting.

The movie will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s surprise hit “Don’t Breathe” for Sony.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay for “Girl in the Spider’s Web” with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on David Lagercrantz’s bestseller. Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film.

The role is Gudnason’s biggest role to date after squaring off with Shia LaBeouf in “Borg/McEnroe.” Prior to that film, Gudnason starred in such foreign movies such as “A Serious Game” and “The Circle.”

He is repped by Tavistock Wood Management.

