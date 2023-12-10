Dragon Lee Comments On NXT North American Title Win, Thanks Rey Mysterio

Dragon Lee comments on his victory at WWE NXT Deadline.

At WWE NXT Deadline, Dragon Lee challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. Lee replaced Wes Lee, who was unable to compete due to injury. Dragon Lee ultimately won the match. In doing so, he captured his first title in WWE.

In an NXT Deadline Exclusive, Dragon Lee shared his thoughts following his victory.

“How do I feel? I feel very happy. I don’t think can find the exact word to explain to you how I feel. I’m ready for the next challenge.

Lee was also asked about Rey Mysterio’s support, as the WWE Hall of Famer joined the commentary team for the bout, and he celebrated with Lee after the bell.

“Rey Mysterio [supported me], that means the world,” Lee said. “That means a lot. My superhero. Thank you, Rey. This is for La Raza, for all my people.”

The full video can be seen here:

