Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doubly married now.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, exchanged vows at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Saturday at a star-studded event. The bride’s former Games of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams served as her maid of honor and her new sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were bridesmaids. Of course, Jonas’s brothers Nick and Kevin were by his side.

Turner wore a beautiful Louis Vuitton outfit, according to US Weekly, to walk down an aisle reportedly decorated with white flowers and glass candles. Pre-ceremony, the couple partied separately. "Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” according to E! Online.

People spotted the couple greeting friends at the beautiful Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Thursday. The next day, they were photographed arriving at a rehearsal dinner in fancy red ensembles, as their guests wore white.

The two officially married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, complete with an Elvis impersonator, following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. However, actress Priyanka Chopra, the wife of Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, revealed shortly afterward that a more elaborate ceremony was on the way.

Fans had suspected wedding bells would ring (again) soon, thanks to some romantic posts the two had shared from Paris, a possible location for a fairy tale wedding, and a comment from none other than Dr. Phil. He wrote, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” on June 22.

The two met in late 2016, after he reached out to her on Instagram. They were reportedly dating exclusively by the end of the year, and they announced their engagement in October 2017.

