‘Dracula’ Studio Hammer Films Acquired by Renowned British Theater Mogul John Gore (EXCLUSIVE)

Iconic British horror label Hammer Films and Studios has been acquired by renowned British theater producer John Gore.

Gore, a 20-time Tony, Emmy and Olivier-winning entertainment producer, is known for his live theater company the John Gore Organization, which owns Broadway.com and Broadway Across America – a leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. The company was one of the producers of three of 2022’s big Tony winners: “A Strange Loop” (best musical), “The Lehman Trilogy” (best play) and “Company” (best revival). Gore is listed in Variety500 – an index of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry.

More from Variety

Gore will lead a new team as chair and CEO.

Founded in 1934, Hammer Films is synonymous with horror, after defining the genre in Britain with classics such as “Dracula” (1958) “The Curse of Frankenstein” (1957) and “The Mummy” (1959), which made stars of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing while spawning numerous sequels successful across the globe. It also produced such classics as “One Million Years B.C” (1966), starring Raquel Welch, and “She” (1965), starring Ursula Andress. It has a vast library of content including “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Let Me In” (2010), “The Abominable Snowman” (1957) and “The Quatermass Experiment” (1953).

In 2021, the U.K.’s Network Distributing signed a deal with Hammer Films to form Hammer Studios Ltd. After the death of managing director Tim Beddows in 2022, Network was liquidated.

Under Gore’s management, the plan is to invest significantly in Hammer Films to breathe new life into the studio, blending the nostalgic charm of Hammer with modern cinematic style and innovation, while preserving its heritage and library. A new slate of films and projects will be unveiled imminently.

The first film of the new incarnation of the studio to be released is B Good Picture Company’s “Doctor Jekyll,” starring Eddie Izzard and Scott Chambers and directed by Joe Stephenson. It is due for a theatrical release later this year.

Gore said: “Ever since I was a young boy, I’ve been enchanted by the magic of Hammer Films. Its stories, its characters and its unique place in British heritage and cinema have been a source of inspiration and wonder. Today, as I stand at the helm of this iconic studio, my commitment is twofold: to celebrate and preserve the unmatched legacy of Hammer and to usher in a new era of storytelling that captivates audiences worldwide. With significant investment and a fresh creative vision, we will ensure that the spirit of Hammer not only endures but thrives in the modern age.”

The revival of Hammer follows the resurrection of another iconic British horror brand Amicus in recent weeks.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.